“Most MVP Points”: Shaquille O’Neal Hypes His Legacy by Promoting Coveted List Featuring Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Shaquille O’Neal has been very conscious of his legacy in the NBA moving forward. Therefore, he often uses his social media platforms to share a variety of posts and graphics that compare the greatness of NBA legends, including him. Recently, Shaq shared a story on his Instagram, that saw him promote a list of players with the most MVP points scored. A list that includes Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Tim Duncan, and of course, himself.

Shaq has made it a point to remind everyone that he is the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. And while no one usually challenges him about it, Shaq continues to ensure that there’s absolute consensus on this narrative. This recent list is no different, as he once again strives to prove just how incredible a player he was in his prime.

Shaquille O’Neal shares a list on Instagram placing him alongside Michael Jordan and LeBron James

In what has now become a regular occurrence, Shaquille O’Neal took to Instagram recently to share another list. This time around, it was a list of players with the most MVP points in the history of the game. “Most MVP Points of All-Time,” the caption read. Over the years, the NBA has had several great MVPs. However, the top five are some of the most exceptional players to ever come through its ranks.

Featuring the likes of LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaq himself, the list is stacked. The first place went to King James, who has amassed a whopping 10,494 MVP points in his two decades in the league. In the second position, His Airness reigns supreme with his 7957 points. The other three all fall in the 5000 range, starting with Duncan in third with 5238 points, O’Neal in fourth with 5214 points, and finally the Black Mamba in fifth with 5185 points.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1690810612966678528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Incidentally, 100 voters cast the MVP ballot every year in the name of the nominations selected that year. A first place vote earns you 10 points, second place 7 points, and then 5,3, and 1 for the next three positions respectively. The player with most points wins the league MVP that year.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CvtAOpWPeuA/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Even though Shaq has won only one MVP(in 2000), the sheer number of points he has amassed throughout his career and his position in the opulent list is a testament to his legacy. However, LeBron is the runaway contender with the most points, showing how consistently he has dominated the MVP conversation.

Shaq has an interesting opinion about the GOAT debate between LeBron and MJ

For years now, Shaquille O’Neal has conceded that he will never be in the GOAT conversation. However, when asked to give his two cents about the debate, he has had an interesting answer. He believes that the only player similar to Michael Jordan is Kobe Bryant, and that LeBron James, who is vying for the title of GOAT, will never surpass His Airness.

However, with Bron’s recent achievement of becoming the highest-scoring player in NBA history, Shaq believes The King may have a case against MJ.

Despite what Shaq has to say, it’s unlikely the GOAT debate will end anytime soon. MJ and LeBron’s fans will continue to argue for years to come. And whether or not it will ever be settled, we may never know.