“Rather Have Nights Like Tonight for Sure”: Stephen Curry Addresses Thumb Injury, Gritty Win Over Pistons

Prateek Singh
Published

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena.

Jan 9, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors ended their two-game losing streak with a 107-104 win over the Detroit Pistons. Playing with a sprained thumb, Stephen Curry wasn’t at his best during the game. However, the Warriors superstar said that he’d rather end up on the winning side than have a high-scoring game.

Steph said that his thumb first got “whacked” four games ago and tonight in the second quarter, he took another hit at it. This made it difficult for him to shoot but he played 36 minutes, scoring 17 points with 10 rebounds and six assists.

He said, “I’ll be fine. Played through it, made some missed shots, it’s one of those annoying things.” Steph shot 5 of 21 from the field and 2 of 14 from the distance, which shows how much the sprained thumb affected him. But Steph would still choose a low-scoring night with a win over everything else.

“I’ve had nights where you grab an efficient 30 or hot 20s…I’d rather have nights like tonight for sure,” Steph said. However, he also understands that he has the responsibility of taking his team to victory and can’t always rely on other players for the outcome. The 36-year-old said that if he can add a few more points to the tally, his team would have an easier route to victory.

The four-time NBA Champion was pleased with the way his team performed and how they managed to remain in control of the game throughout. He complimented Buddy Hield and Dennis Schroder for shouldering the team’s responsibility on the night when they needed a win.

Hield had 19 points with five rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He shot 7 of 15 from the field. Trayce Jackson-Davis had a brilliant outing as well, shooting over 77% from the field (7/9) for his 14-point contribution. The positive impact of this win was visible on Steph’s face. He was feeling dejected after the Warriors lost their last game against the Miami Heat.

The Warriors have three more games to play on their away tour against the Pacers, Raptors, and Timberwolves.

