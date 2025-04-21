“You Can’t Eat Fried Chicken And Just Take A Shot”: Charles Barkley’s Heavy Drug Use Called Out By Shaquille O’Neal And Kenny On National TV

February 24, 2012; Orlando FL, USA; TNT anchor Kenny Smith introduces Team Shaq general manager Shaquille O’Neal and Team Chuck general manager Charles Barkley before the BBVA rising stars challenge at the Amway Center in Orlando. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The Playoffs have started this weekend, leaving the entire NBA world buzzed, but Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley always manage to make time to take friendly jabs at each other. This time, like previous times, the jabs centred around Barkley’s weight and eating habits. Barkley has been open about his usage of the weight loss drug Mounjaro, and this time, Shaq and Kenny teased him about how his new ‘diet’ was working.

Chuck’s weight has always been a hotly joked about issue on Inside The NBA, and after a while, it was clear that the constant discussions were starting to get to the Hall of Famer. That’s why he started his weight loss journey in the first place.

After claiming Chuck was “cheating” the process of losing weight by using drugs, both Shaq and Kenny got onto him for his eating habits, especially his consumption of fried chicken. Shaq told him, “You ain’t going on no diet, you cheating. That’s what you doing. Yeah, stop eating that fried chicken cheater.”

While Chuck tried to argue his case and Ernie tried to steer the conversation back to basketball, Kenny chimed in with a “You can’t eat fried chicken and just take a shot!”

"Timeout. What is a diet?" 🤣 The Inside Crew try to help kickstart Chuck's new health journey 💀 pic.twitter.com/TuGbbIy12b — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 20, 2025

While his co-hosts joke and jest about his habits, Chuck knows better than anyone that his methods are certainly working. In an interview with Pat McAfee back in 2023, Barkley revealed that he’d lost over 60 pounds in a short amount of time since he started taking the drug.

Of course, ot’s not just a magic end-all be-all. Barkley has also been following a rigorous training and diet regimen alongside the drug.

The jokes from his co-hosts on TNT will continue, though, and last night wasn’t the first time he had to hear them.

Shaq and Chuck fought about each other’s weight

Shaq and Chuck went at each other on Inside the NBA 6 months ago. The two resorted to calling each other “fatass” after Shaq had a chair squeak under his weight. Barkley claimed his chair wouldn’t do that, as he weighed less than the Lakers legend.

Shaq, in retaliation, outed Chuck for using Mounjaro in his weight loss journey. Chuck, completely unashamed, said he was on the drug and that he had lost 60 pounds by using it.

Of course, Kenny and Ernie were in tears from laughing at this, and the former Rocket couldn’t resist calling out his co-host.

“You know the drug you need to take?” Kenny asked Chuck. “It’s called this [imitates running] get out there and do a little this. Do less of this [imitates drinking] and less of this [imitates eating] that’s the drug.”

Chuck’s little weight loss anecdote proved to be the funniest thing to happen on that episode, and his three co-hosts were left breathless from all their laughter.