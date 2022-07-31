Much like his former billionaire teammate LeBron James, Kyrie Irving wishes to play until he’s 38 even if it means playing around the world

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving isn’t growing bored by the sport, says he would keep playing basketball for a long time.

Kyrie Irving might have missed his place on the list of NBA Top-75 players of all time in last year’s 75th-anniversary team, regardless, he is still one of the best point guards and arguably the most skilled player ever.

But the fans of the Brooklyn Nets star are always in wonder whether they will be fortunate enough to see him play a complete basketball season without any controversy.

Many in the NBA community even speculate that the 7x All-Star who is a scoring genius that cannot be stopped by even the most elite of defenders is losing his desire to play basketball because of his last two years with the Nets.

Also read: “It looked like Michael Jordan was glowing!”: Allen Iverson’s heartfelt tribute to Bulls idol in his Hall of Fame induction speech

30-year-old Kyrie Irving sounds pretty certain in his desire to keep playing until at least 38

Irving played just 29-games last season because of his unwillingness to take the vaccine. That became one of the biggest reasons for the downfall of the Nets’ season who had the best odds to win it all in 2022.

It also led to the 10x All-Star teammate James Harden wanting out of Brooklyn in just a year and taking his talents to the Philadelphia 76ers. And then, if rumours are to be believed, it also led to Kevin Durant putting up a trade request this off-season.

Most of all, it has made Uncle Drew himself an unwanted player from being a superstar of the league just a year ago. With all of this going on and keeping in mind his ambiguous nature, many believed the 30-year-old will soon grow bored by the game and have a short career.

But that is not happening. The former Cavaliers and Celtics star wants to play basketball as long as he can, much like his championship comrade LeBron James. And if his recent Tweet is to be believed, the 90-million dollar man is even willing to roam around the world and play if that’s what it will take.

And no I won’t be done playing basketball at 38 years old lol, I’ll be in leagues all over the world playing and teaching the youth all that was taught to me. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) July 30, 2022

Also read: $90M worth Nets star still uses Kobe Bryant’s praises like “Every option a defense chooses against Kyrie Irving is the wrong one” as motivation