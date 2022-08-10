Multi Billionaire Michael Jordan explained why he was a ‘tyrant’ at 6x NBA champs Bulls

NBA legend Michael Jordan had no qualms about carrying the image of being a tyrant to his Bulls teammates.

One of the greatest to ever grace the hardwood, Michael Jordan, solidified one of the richest legacies in American sports history. The NBA owes much of its global success to His Airness, who played a crucial role in popularizing the sport and paving the way for future generations.

Chicago’s favorite child built a $2.1 billion empire, with everyone wanting a piece of His Airness. Whether it be biggies like Nike, Gatorade, and Hanes, to name a few.

At the time, Air Jordan was America’s obsession, finding him on billboards, TVCs, music videos, and even a feature film. Black Jesus had developed an aura around him, having opponents beat at the mere sight of him at the United Center in Chicago.

A six-time champion, MJ accomplished every accolade in the NBA book, with many calling him the GOAT. There is no doubt about Jordan being one of the best players ever. However, when it came to being the best teammate, the Bulls guard ranked low.

Stories of MJ roughing up or berating his teammates never get old, whether it be him always picking on Scott Burrell, not letting Horace Grant be given food during a flight, or punching Steve Kerr. Nevertheless, Jordan never paid heed to any of this, suggesting his teammates weren’t ready for the big stage if his ways of leading weren’t healthy.

Michael Jordan: The teammate.

Stories of MJ and his practice sessions never get old. The six-time Finals MVP believed in leaving everything on the court, sometimes even more. At the time, there were reports of players and draft picks being traded as they couldn’t take the harsh criticism from Jordan.

Recently, teammate Scottie Pippen admitted being witness to the ten-time scoring champion’s berating sessions with others and how it always made him cringe. Another recent example is Toni Kukoc. Despite being conducted into the HOF by MJ, Kukoc maintained Pippen was the best teammate.

The likes of Steve Kerr and Dennis Rodman even admitted to being intimidated by His Airness.

“I would never say I was cutthroat. I was a competitor.”

Though MJ’s ways of working bought results, it wasn’t necessarily the best alternative and something that may have only clicked during that particular era.

