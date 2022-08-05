Multi-Billionaire Michael Jordan shares the truth behind his famous 38-point 1997 NBA Finals ‘Flu Game’

Bulls legend Michael Jordan spoke up about the reality of his ‘Flu Game,’ shares what really happened before Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals

Whenever one thinks of the greatest player to ever play basketball, there is no chance they don’t think of a 6’6 guard named Michael Jordan. Drafted in 1984, Michael ‘Mike’ Jordan made a name for himself right out of the gate. Earning Rookie of the Year honors, he made sure that the Bulls kept better each year that he was with them.

In 1991, Mike got his first taste of the ultimate success. Like a predator, the first bite made him want it even more. MJ went ahead and won two more chips back-to-back, recording his first three-peat. Due to his father’s unfortunate demise, the ‘Black Jesus’ retired for the first time.

However, when he was back, the Bulls set up an NBA record for most wins in a season(72) and won their 4th championship in 6 seasons. In 1997, the Bulls were facing the Jazz in the Finals. The series was tied at two apiece. Michael Jordan showed up to Game 5, extremely ill, but still put up a show for a lifetime.

The truth behind Michael Jordan’s ‘Flu Game’

For Game 5, the Bulls were in Utah. Just before the game, the team decided to order pizzas. When five guys showed up to deliver the pizzas, the team became very suspicious and decided not to eat them. However, Michael Jordan didn’t care. He was the only one eating those pizzas.

However, around 2.30 AM, MJ felt extremely sick and was throwing up everywhere. The team doctor was called in after 3 AM, and they found out MJ had food poisoning.

However, the next morning, Jordan showed up to the game, all sick, and put up a performance of a lifetime. His Airness dropped 38 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and a block leading the Bulls to a 90-88 victory. Well, that’s Michael Jordan for you.