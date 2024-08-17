“Must-See TV”: Celtics-Knicks Season Opener in Boston Has Kevin Garnett Excited for 2024–25 NBA Season

The 2024-25 NBA season will commence with a tantalizing matchup. The new campaign is set to tip-off at the TD Garden with reigning champions Celtics raising their banner before taking on Jalen Brunson and the Knicks. Fans, analysts, and former players, including Kevin Garnett, believe it’s the perfect fixture to open the season.

On the latest episode of KG: Certified podcast, the Hall of Famer lauded the NBA for scheduling a heavyweight bout on opening night and claimed it was the perfect game to kick off the season. Garnett said,

“The league is listening. They heard us, man…Yeah, that’s a good opener…That’s gonna be fire…I want the Knicks to jump on that train and come up north with all that they was going down to Philly with. I wanna see how that looks in Boston. This must-watch TV though.”

Garnett’s palpable excitement is unsurprising. The Knicks had a terrific offseason as they retained forward OG Anunoby and acquired Mikal Bridges from the Nets. The guard will reunited with former Vilanova teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVicenzo.

The quartet won an NCAA title together, prompting Garnett to ponder whether Tom Thibodeau would reach out to former Vilanova head coach Jay Wright to get some tips. The Hall of Famer said,

“I’m eager to see if Thibs taps in with the Nova coach. What worked for him at Nova with these guys. He’s developed these guys probably more than anybody other than the respectable teams.”

The Knicks had an exceptional season last year and were expected to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, injuries derailed their playoff run and they lost in the second round against the Pacers in seven games.

But they’ve reinforced the roster and are touted to be the biggest threats to the Celtics’ dream of repeating as champions. They have the opportunity to ruin Boston’s banner night with a win at the TD Garden.

Only time will tell if the Knicks can register a statement win on the road against the reigning champions or get a stark reality check that they are still second fiddle. Regardless of the result, Garnett believes the exciting contest is the perfect fixture to get the campaign up and running.