mobile app bar

“My B*tts too Big to Fit in da Seats”: Shaquille O’Neal Once Had a Hilarious Complaint at Knott’s Berry Farms

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O’Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Being 7-foot-1 tall and 300-400 pounds has its perks in the NBA. However, that length and weight can cause massive issues in real life, as Shaquille O’Neal learned the hard way at Knott’s Berry Farm.

Two years ago, the Hall of Famer recalled visiting the theme park in 2009 and having a terrible experience on one of the rides due to his massive frame. He shared a screenshot of a tweet he had posted after his awful outing. In his original rant, he wrote,

“I’m at knots berry farms n my bu**s 2 big 2 fit in da seats on ride. ahhhhhh (dats me yellin).”

As someone always up for an adventure, O’Neal was undoubtedly excited to visit the iconic theme park, which opened its doors in 1920 and is still operational. It’s also known as America’s first theme park or the friendliest place in the West. Unfortunately, the Lakers icon’s experience wasn’t as pleasant as advertised.

If O’Neal reshared the post expecting sympathy, or perhaps to urge Knott’s Berry Farm to install bigger seats so he could enjoy the rides, his mission failed as fans mercilessly poked fun at the Hall of Famer. One asked if he ever managed to get rid of the ‘big’ issue.

Another fan opined that O’Neal should have known he had no chance of fitting into those seats.

One fan jokingly lauded the significant improvement in the vernacular he used on social media.

Another joked that he likely wishes he could go back to the size he was when he posted about his terrible experience.

O’Neal did go back to that weight a year after he reposted the rant. In September 2023, he revealed that he had lost 55 pounds and gotten into the same shape he was towards the end of his career. He also claimed he intended to continue getting slimmer. Hopefully, he’ll lose enough weight to enjoy Knott’s Berry Farm without his size causing a hindrance.

Post Edited By:Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Read more from Prateek Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these