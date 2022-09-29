“My Dad Had a Twin Brother Named ‘Belt’!”: Shaquille O’Neal Never Dared Disobey His Stepfather Growing Up

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most successful men in sports, and it’s all thanks to the discipline he received from his stepfather!

There are many players who have come to the NBA and absolutely dominated. The likes of Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James are the first to come to mind.

However, there was no one quite like Shaquille O’Neal. Diesel was an absolute monster who completely annihilated anyone who stood in his way, quite literally.

That being said, Shaq himself admits he wasn’t very motivated growing up. Luckily, with the guidance of his stepfather he was able to reach heights he would have never been able to reach otherwise.

Also Read: Amidst Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal, Shaquille O’Neal Sliding Into a College Girl’s DMs to Boast of ‘Many Talents’ Resurfaces

He may be grateful now, but that wasn’t always the case for the big fella growing up. In fact, it was only because of the belt that he listened to his stepfather.

Shaquille O’Neal always listened to his stepfather, lest he wished to meet his father’s twin ‘the belt’

We all know that Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest players in NBA history. Four NBA Championships, an MVP, multiple All-Star and All-NBA team selections speak for itself.

Yet, this wasn’t always the case for Shaq. The former No.1 overall pick had it tough growing up, especially with a stepfather who was a tough disciplinarian.

In fact, Shaq himself admits that his father would not spare the belt if he didn’t listen to him. However, he later realised that it was because he listened that he got to where he is today!

Safe to say that The Big Aristotle is grateful for all the life lessons his father taught him growing up. After all, it’s what has made him one of the greats.

Also Read: “I’m like Osain Bolton!”: Shaquille O’Neal hilariously calls mispronounces Usain Bolt’s name and channels his spirit in training