“My dad surprising me with a Dr. J basketball changed my life”: Shaquille O’Neal talks about his SHAQ-A-CLAUS initiative

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal talks about the tradition of gifting on Christmas day and the gift that changed his life.

There are an umpteen no of examples when we talk about Shaquille O’Neal being a good samaritan. The 4x NBA champion and his stories of tipping waiters at the restaurant are world-famous. Having grown up in a humble background, Shaq understands what the underprivileged in society go through.

Shaq had some interesting takes about the custom of gifting on Christmas Day. The 3x Finals MVP believes in giving gifts and not receiving and even cites the example of Santa Claus.

I do not accept gifts. You show me a movie where Santa receives gifts and I’ll take one. via : Page Six

In 1997, the Shaquille O’Neal foundation started an event for Christmas Day known as the SHAQ-A-CLAUS. The organization provides tens of thousands of toys, clothing, meals, and more to underprivileged youth across the country.

Shaq believes people with resources have the power to make someone else’s life better. Big Diesel also spoke about the gift given by his father that changed him as a person.

Shaquille O’Neal talks about the special gift his father gave him on X’Mas Day

Despite being a millionaire with several mansions and supercars, Shaq has never forgotten his roots. Having had humble beginnings in his early life, O’Neal understands the hardships the needful have to go through.

I didn’t get a lot of toys growing up with brothers and sisters. I was the oldest one, and my father used to be like, ‘I gotta take care of the little ones. I’ll get you later, he said in a Q&A with Sports Illustrated Kids in 2014. Then one day, when I thought I wasn’t getting anything for Christmas, he surprised me with a [signed] Dr. J basketball. That basketball changed my life. It inspired me to be who I am today.

Shaq’s fandom for Julius Erving is no secret. In the past as well, Shaq has stated that Dr. J is his all-time favorite player. It was Dr. J’s iconic dunk from the baseline that inspired O’Neal to be a basketball player.

During a visit to the Wesley Lakes Elementary School in Atlanta a couple of years ago, Shaq spoke about the happiness of giving gifts to the needy.

Nothing is more rewarding than making a child’s Christmas a little brighter when their families may not have the means

The SHAQ-A-CLAUS event comprises an interesting list of gifts such as bikes, games, toy trucks, Plush dolls, playsets, jackets, shoes, and backpacks.

The following events bear evidence to the fact that Shaq is one of the most loved basketball players of this generation. The 15x All-Star signifies the term, gentle giant.