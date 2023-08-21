“My Lightskin Patna”: Anthony Edwards Was Left in Awe of Tyrese Haliburton After He Dropped 11 Points in 3 Minutes in Team USA’s Win

The FIBA World Cup is just around the corner, and Team USA is looking good before leaving for the Philippines next week. The squad just completed a 5-0 sweep in the series of tune-up games they played before the World Cup, winning a tough matchup against Germany. In fact, Team USA had to overcome a 16-point deficit in the exhibition finale. The game ended 99-91 in the United States’ favor, thanks to the efforts of their two young stars, Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards. The two led the charge in the contest and after the game, ANT took to Instagram to give props to the Indiana Pacers player.

Over the years, global dominance has become an expectation from Team USA. However, there has been some skepticism surrounding the new roster compiled for the World Cup. The team lacks a true superstar and mostly consists of young, up-and-coming talent. As a result, former NBA star, Gilbert Arenas went so far as to call them a “sorry a** group”. However, the team’s recent exploits might prompt detractors to have second thoughts.

Anthony Edwards takes to social media to praise Tyrese Haliburton after beating Germany

Following their brilliant victory over the German team, Anthony Edwards was ecstatic. After all, Team USA was down by 16 points at one point in the game and managed to make an incredible comeback. One of the chief reasons for this comeback was Tyrese Haliburton’s brilliant showing. The Pacers guard performed exceptionally well and ANT later took to Instagram to praise him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KevinOConnorNBA/status/1693315441505243438?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Edwards even gave their opponents a hint on how to deal with Haliburton. The Timberwolf pointed out, that if he drives to the right, he’s probably going to do a side-step and shoot-a move he pulled off during the game against Germany. Clearly impressed, ANT couldn’t help but give a shout out to his “lightskin patna”:

“Brother right here…brother right here man! If he get right, he side-stepping. Hope y’all listening. If he go right, he side-stepping. My boy went crazy today man. My boy…patna…my lightskin patna!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KiLBJJ/status/1693341965591494852?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As mentioned earlier, the game ended 99-91 in Team USA’s favor. Haliburton, who came off the bench had a superb run in the third quarter. He managed to score 11 points in less than three minutes. Edwards scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter as well, giving USA a major push in crunch time.

The game against Germany marked USA’s last exhibition game before the World Cup. Having gone 5-0 in their exhibition games, many will be expecting the team to win it all in the World Cup. With their first game coming up against New Zealand, fans will be hoping to see Team USA’s dominance on full display.

Kyrie Irving hypes up ANT, who will wear the #10 jersey for Team USA

It has been confirmed, that Anthony Edwards will rock the #10 jersey for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. It’s an iconic jersey associated with some of the best in the business. Kyrie Irving pointed this out on Twitter, as he hyped up ANT, who will wear the jersey that superstars like Kobe Bryant, Jayson Tatum, and Irving himself wore while representing their country.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KyrieIrving/status/1686748689631494145?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Edwards is an exciting player to watch, and one that many believe could be the next big thing in the NBA. Hopefully, he puts on some stellar performances worthy of the jersey he will be wearing.