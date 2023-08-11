“Nobody in this chat can guard Luka Doncic”: Kyrie Irving Roasts Twitch Fans While Watching FIBA World Cup Highlights of Mavs Teammate

Kyrie Irving was recently noted showering flowers upon his Dallas Mavericks teammate Luka Doncic on a Twitch stream. Doncic and Kyrie immediately hit a sweet spot with their chemistry after Irving was traded from the Nets in 2023. On that stream, Kyrie praised his Mavs teammate while also taking a cheeky dig at his fans streaming him live.

Although Kyrie and Luka could not reach the playoffs last season, they will surely push for the best this season. Kyrie was streaming Luka’s recent friendly match against Montenegro, where he scored an impressive triple-double to secure the win for Slovenia.

Kyrie Irving roasts his fans in praise of Mavs teammate Luka Doncic’s recent FIBA World Cup highlights

Ahead of the FIBA World Cup, the national teams are currently playing friendly link-up matches against each other. In Slovenia’s recent match against Montenegro, Luka Doncic emerged as the star of the game and his team. Watching the game’s highlights, Kyrie Irving was impressed seeing his Mavs teammate outshining the rest. Here is a clip of the stream, uploaded by Kyrie Center on Twitter.

Kyrie mentions watching highlights of other players to learn better from them. This leaves Luka Doncic as no exception, given he is currently one of the bests in the NBA. Awed by Luka’s performance, Kyrie took a dig at his Twitch audience watching his stream and said:

“Nobody in this chat can really guard Luka [Doncic] tho.”

At the end of the game, Luka recorded an impressive 34 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists. This was his second 30-point triple-double in the last three exhibition matches playing for Slovenia. One of his best highlights from this game was his game-winning 3-pointer with just 40 seconds left in the 4th quarter. Luka’s prowess seemingly helped his team lead past their opponents and might surely be advantageous during the upcoming three weeks of FIBA World Cup action.

Irving signed a massive extension with the Mavs this off-season

Despite not making it to the Playoffs, the Mavs re-signed Kyrie Irving on a massive three-year $126,000,000 extension. This assures Kyrie’s stay alongside Luka Doncic till the 2026-27 season. With several accolades and an NBA championship, Kyrie is expected to bring a new dynamic to the Mavs alongside Luka Doncic.

The Mavs had hit the jackpot when they drafted Luka Doncic in 2018. Perhaps, adding Kyrie to the squad might mean several playoff appearances combined with Luka Doncic’s prowess. Additionally, the Mavs were always on the lookout for a second superstar alongside Doncic. The experiment with Kristaps Porzingis didn’t seem to go as planned. Perhaps, a combination of Kyrie and Luka Doncic might give the Mavs a similar result as Kyrie and LeBron James’ duo back in the Cavs in 2016.