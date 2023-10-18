“Steve Kerr Gave Us the Clipboard!”: Stephen Curry Goes Through 10-Year History, Recalls ‘Favorite’ Moment With Warriors Head Coach

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 21: Golden State Warriors Guard Stephen Curry (30) and head coach Steve Kerr look on during game four of the first round of the 2019 NBA Basketball Herren USA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers on April 21, 2019 at Staples Center in Las Angeles, CA.(Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire) NBA: APR 18 NBA Playoffs First Round – Warriors at Clippers – Game 3 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon190421004

Chicago Bulls legend Steve Kerr has been at the helm of the Golden State Warriors for around ten seasons. Under Kerr, the Warriors have seen significant success, having won four NBA chips and honed the talents of generational players such as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. In a recent interaction with the Dubs Talk’s Zena Keita, Steph Curry revealed his favorite moment with Coach Kerr at the Warriors.

Advertisement

Coach Kerr often lets his players take the helm, even allowing them to coach important games during the regular season. This is one way the Warriors coach maintains team cohesion among the younger core and the seasoned veterans.

Stephen Curry recalled his favorite moment with Steve Kerr in these ten years

Stephen Curry has always appreciated coach Steve Kerr and his efforts for the Dubs. The former Bulls legend turned coach has an innate ability to understand players and manage them, which Chef Curry greatly compliments Kerr for.

Advertisement

Recalling his favorite memory with Kerr, Curry talked about a 2017 game against the Phoenix Suns where the coach allowed the players to take control of the game.

“His ability of how to manage people and the players. He never puts himself above or below anybody but he has a fire. And even just his collaborative nature, coaching style, even as a player. I remember there was a game with Phoenix like in 2017. The players coached that game, he [Steve Kerr] gave us the clipboard. It was like, obviously you had to be winning, you had to be really confident to pull a move like that. But lot of coaches will be like in the ‘look at me’ kind of mood and you are inheriting a team. That was really good at first to elevate to a championship type level.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1714471226184446161?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Stephen Curry admitted that coach Kerr was never arrogant about his achievements for the team. He would always credit the players and their capabilities for creating a dynasty in the league. Currently, Coach Kerr is focused on the next season, trying to build a young core around a group of seasoned veterans in the Warriors roster.

Steve Kerr also recalled his favorite quality about Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has been a blessing in disguise to the Warriors’ dynasty formation. Chef Curry evolved from being the ‘Baby Faced Assassin’ to the best player in the franchise’s history. And, of course, Coach Kerr’s guidance greatly improved Curry’s prowess in this ordeal. Speaking of his favorite thing about Steph Curry, coach Kerr said,

Advertisement

“What’s my favorite thing about Steph is that he understands his power. He undersrtands he can make people happy every single day. Whether there’s a camera around or not, he understands. Just saying ‘Hi’ can make someone so happy. I think he likes that because he’s just a really good hearted human being. But he recognizes it. And so even when he’s not feeling great, he will go out of his way to make someone’s day.”

Time and again, Kerr has been thankful to his stars for being able to coach Stephen Curry. Curry’s gentle and calm nature makes him a natural student of the game, willing to learn from the sport’s legends such as Coach Kerr himself. Perhaps, a lot of Curry’s three-pointer prowess can be attributed to Steve Kerr, given he was himself one of the top shooters in the league during the ’90s decade.