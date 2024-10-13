“My Pinky Toe Is My Fin”: LeBron James Compares Himself to a Porsche 911 Whilst Talking About His Foot

A picture of LeBron James’ feet taken back in 2013 resurfaced on the internet earlier this year and went viral. The sight of the NBA veteran’s left foot horrified the internet because it was unlike anything people had seen. However, for LeBron, the feet that helped him become one of the greatest basketball players of all time are nothing short of a Porsche 911.

His feet became a part of the discussion yet again on the Netflix series ‘Starting 5’. The 39-year-old, while getting a massage, had his left foot on display and his teammate Gabe Vincent couldn’t stop laughing at it. To defend his left foot, LeBron compared his toes to several things, the most notable of which was a Porsche 911.

LeBron has several deformities on his left foot. He has overlapping toes, thick skin buildup, and dead skin, and sometimes suffers from pain and functional difficulties due to moderate hallux abductor valgus. In the beginning, he compared it to a frog because his pinky toe is “aerodynamic” as it never hits the ground. A little later, LBJ came up with a better reference.

He said, “Have you ever seen a Porsche 911? When the fin go up, that’s when you know that b*tch really about to takeoff. That’s me. My pinky toe is my fin. So, once that b*tch go up, it’s over. I can crank it into sixth-speed gear.”

LeBron James compares himself to a frog first, and then a Porsche 911 😂 (via @netflix ) pic.twitter.com/kVTxDiGHuY — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) October 13, 2024

This discussion on feet also included responses from his three kids. While Bronny and Bryce refused to comment because a lot had already been said about it, Zhuri had something to add. She said, “The funny, like funny funny thing, is like when his toe is on top of the other one.” She couldn’t even get the sentence out without giggling over it.

A foot doctor once explained the reason behind James’ foot deformity

As unusual as LeBron’s feet might appear to other people, ‘Foot Doctor Zach on’ YouTube believes that they’re very normal. He made a video explaining why his feet shouldn’t be considered abnormal while breaking down the reasons that might have caused the bunion deformity in his left foot. Zach also said that if his foot wasn’t normal, LeBron might’ve gotten it fixed by now.

He said, “What we have to remember is this condition, a bunion, is hereditary. Yeah, wearing tight shoes can speed up the process. However, the underlying process is having a mom, dad, grandma, or grandpa with that same bunion. Otherwise, anyone that’s ever worn a tight shoe would have them.”

Zach discarded the notion that LeBron’s foot has been deformed due to him wearing shoes, especially his signature Nike shoes. He also stated that as long as LeBron can perform at a high level without enduring immense pain, there’s no need to undergo surgery for the same.