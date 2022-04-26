“My son knows I’m Michael Jordan when he sees me playing, but at home, it’s ‘daddy’”: When the Bulls GOAT hilariously revealed whether his son knew about him being a distinguished athlete

The Bulls GOAT once revealed how his son recognized him as “Michael Jordan” on the court, and “daddy” off the court.

Michael Jordan is one of the most iconic figures in the sporting world. With a ridiculously long list of achievements under his belt, the former Bulls guard is widely considered the basketball god by many.

Every soul in the world knew and worshiped MJ during his playing days. However, despite being one of the most popular figures, his children didn’t know who exactly the Michael Jordan was.

During an interview, when asked whether his son knew who he was, Mike explained:

“He only knows that whenever he sees me playing. But when he sees me, you know, in street clothes at home, I mean it’s daddy. But when he’s watching television, Michael Jordan. So he knows the difference. Yeah I mean, when he sees people asking me for autographs, he realized this is Michael Jordan. But when I’m at home, playing and kidding around, it’s daddy.”

“I went on YouTube and looked up ‘Michael Jordan’ just to see why everyone was so obsessed”: Jasmine Jordan

Michael’s eldest daughter too didn’t really have much clarity on her father’s greatness. It wasn’t until she was 12-13 years old when she discovered her father’s highlight reel on YouTube and figured out why everyone idolized the man.

In an interview with InStyle, Jasmine Jordan revealed:

“He was ‘dad,’ and that was it,” she said. “It wasn’t until my pre-teens at about 12 or 13 years old that I literally went on YouTube and looked up ‘Michael Jordan’ just to see why everyone was so obsessed. I remember being younger and my classmates telling me, ‘You’re so lucky to have Michael Jordan as a dad.’”

“They always questioned what it was like, and all I could say is ‘he’s just my dad and it’s fun,’” she continued. “It didn’t hit me that he was the phenomenon that he is. I would ask him questions all the time like, ‘Why do you think you’re the greatest?’ and he would just laugh.”

