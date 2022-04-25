“It’s tough to be in the shoes of Michael Jordan”: When a young MJ talked about what it is like being him

Being Michael Jordan is a tough ask. A celebrity revered as a god in modern times. But what was it like to be him during his prime?

Michael Jordan is one of the most prolific athletes to ever grace the planet. His identity and persona far transcend the sport. We can go as far as to say that the Jordan name is more identifiable than the sport.

The name is household and the person who was once an athlete is now revered as the god of the sport. There will be no debates regarding this, his credentials are rubber-stamped through an equally iconic career.

But what was it like to be Michael Jordan during the prime of his powers? How did the world view him in the late 80s and the early 90s?

Well, we should hear it from the man himself.

Michael Jordan talks about what it is like to be him

So being MJ is a tougher task than usual. Naturally, you are the world’s best basketball player, but more than that you are also representing America on a global stage.

The video curiously looks like it is from the late 80s or early 90s. The interviewer asks what it is like to be in his shoes. Michael’s response centers around the fact that he gets hounded by people asking for his autograph.

He talks about how much he liked it at the beginning and how it has become a chore over time. He found it difficult to go to malls with his friends and have some time off.

The key takeaway here is how the luster of fame fades over time. A young Michael Jordan was fond of it and an older one realises the novelty is only temporary. There is a lesson to be learned here, you just need to look closely.

“Winning has a price. Leadership has a price. I wanted to win but I wanted them to win and be a part of that as well.” Michael Jordan, The Last Dance pic.twitter.com/8xwE0qGB93 — Sam Allen (@CoachSamAllen) April 18, 2022

