Basketball

“It’s tough to be in the shoes of Michael Jordan”: When a young MJ talked about what it is like being him

"It's tough to be in the shoes of Michael Jordan": When a young MJ talked about what it is like being him
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Shikhar Dhawan vs CSK stats and last 5 innings list: Shikhar Dhawan vs DJ Bravo IPL record
Next Article
VCT: Circuit Point standings after VCT Master's Reykjavik 2022
NBA Latest Post
"They really photoshopped Kevin Durant on the bus, I’m crying!": NBA Twitter reacts as Charles 'The Bus Driver' Barkley takes the Inside the NBA crew for a spin
“They really photoshopped Kevin Durant on the bus, I’m crying!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Charles ‘The Bus Driver’ Barkley takes the Inside the NBA crew for a spin

Hop on the Bus! Driver Charles Barkley is here to take you around town! As…