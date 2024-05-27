“My Wife Is Beautiful!”: Dwyane Wade Can’t Help But Show Gabrielle Union Love After the Chicago Sky Game

Dwyane Wade didn’t allow the Chicago Sky’s tough 82-86 loss against the Connecticut Sun to spoil his weekend. Instead, the NBA legend shared a series of photos from the game on his Instagram, showcasing some warm moments spent with his family. The Sky’s second loss of the season didn’t seem to bother Wade as he was in awe of the beauty of his wife Gabrielle Union on the sidelines.

Advertisement

The Wade family spent their Saturday night attending the Chicago Sky-Connecticut Sun contest at the Wintrust Arena. While his team suffered a tough home loss, D-Wade drew everyone’s attention to his “beautiful” wife. The three-time NBA Champion posted multiple photos on Instagram of Gabrielle and the entire family enjoying the game from the sidelines.

He wrote in the caption, “Let me interrupt this program to say DAMN my wife is Beautiful!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade)

Gabrielle was really looking gorgeous in her black crop top and baggy jeans. On the other hand, Wade looked fly as well in his black jacket and cool shades.

Wade always wants to inspire his daughters by showing them what women athletes are capable of doing on the court, which is a huge reason why Kaavia was also present at the contest. However, this won’t be the only game of the Sky that The Flash will be attending.

Considering that the Miami Heat legend is part of the franchise’s ownership group, he will be cheering on Angel Reese and Co. from the sidelines on numerous more occasions.

Dwayne Wade wants his daughters to be inspired by Angel Reese

Dwyane Wade was ecstatic when the Chicago Sky was able to select Angel Reese during the 2024 WNBA Draft. While Reese brings a large number of eyeballs to the franchise, increasing the Sky’s popularity, Wade is more excited for his daughters to get a first-hand POV of Reese as a role model.

Since becoming a household name during her college days, Reese has become an inspiration for several young girls across the country and even internationally.

Following yesterday night’s game, Wade ensured that his daughter got to meet her idol. Obliging the NBA Hall-Of-Famer’s request, Reese shared a wholesome moment with Wade’s daughter, hugging Kaavia after the game. Wade managed to catch this beautiful moment on camera and put it on his Instagram Story.

Wade wrote, “Seeing is believing!

Thank you @angelreese5 for being a model for all of our daughters!”

Reese has had a huge impact on women’s basketball. Now, the Chicago Sky will hope that the 22-year-old is able to influence the team’s performance into a winning record. Currently, the team is 9th in the league with a 2-2 record.