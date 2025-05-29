Isiah Thomas Seemingly Celebrates Angel Reese’s Historic WNBA Milestone

Love her or hate her, Angel Reese is here to stay in the WNBA. The 23-year-old further cemented her superstar status by becoming the fastest player in league history to record 500 points and 500 rebounds in her career, achieving the milestone during the Sky’s loss to the Mercury yesterday.

Snagging boards is one of the cornerstones of Reese’s game. In 2024, the Chicago Sky forward led the WNBA with a 13.1 rebounds per game average, a mark she is already looking to break this year. Her latest milestone will surely not make her enemies any happier.

Reese has been a somewhat controversial figure ever since her 2023 NCAA title-game taunt toward Caitlin Clark drew widespread criticism. That, combined with her intense on-court style, has kept her constantly in the spotlight—sometimes for the wrong reasons. Regardless, she remains one of the WNBA’s most talked-about players, for better or worse, as Isiah Thomas’ recent social media activity clearly shows.

Thomas, an NBA great known for his own tough persona, celebrated Reese’s 500-500 milestone by sharing a post on Instagram — a clear endorsement from a player who was somewhat of a “Bad Boy” himself.

Funnily enough, Thomas has been vocal about his love for the WNBA, but interestingly praises Reese’s biggest rival, Clark more often than not.

“I actually, love the attention that Caitlyn has brought to the WNBA,” Thomas said in an interview with Dan Dakichormer.

“I love the attention that women’s basketball is getting. But for too long the media hasn’t really shined a light on the WNBA, athletically and competitively.”

The Clark-Reese rivalry added another fiery chapter when the Fever and Sky met in the opening game of the 2025 WNBA season. Clark fouled Reese driving to the basket, sparking an angry charge from Angel before her teammates pulled her back.

Clark was hit with a Flagrant-1 foul, but afterward told the media it was a “good take foul” since otherwise, Reese would have had an easy bucket. It’s just another notch in their intense on-court feud.

Sadly for neutral fans, the game wasn’t close. Clark’s Fever dominated the Sky 93-58. It marked Chicago’s first loss of the season, and they now stand at 0-4. Not ideal for Reese.

The Sky and Fever will meet again on June 7. Until then, Reese can enjoy the shoutout from Thomas as she prepares for her next showdown with the Face of the League.

And rightfully so. The Pistons legend isn’t one to openly support just anyone. This past postseason, Zeke even went viral for criticizing LeBron James’ warm-up attire during the Lakers’ opening playoff series against the Timberwolves. Fortunately, Reese hasn’t yet gotten on his nerves.