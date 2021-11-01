“Nah LeBron James, you won’t get an and-1 for this play this season!”: Lakers’ superstar shocked as he didn’t draw an and-1 on a play against the Houston Rockets

Lakers’ superstar LeBron James is shocked and argues with referees as he doesn’t get the and-1 call on a drive to the hoop

The Los Angeles Lakers are having quite a shaky start to their season. They’re 3-3 for the season, with a possible 4th victory coming their way tonight. They’re hosting the Houston Rockets on Halloween night. The Lakers had a strong 19 point lead heading into the half. However, the Rockets have had a better half so far, and have cut the lead down to 10.

LeBron James, after missing the two road games, seems much more comfortable on his ankle. The King did well against his former team, the Cavs. All Lakers’ fans would hope it remains the same way.

Also Read: “Larry Bird was saucy, Happy Halloween everyone!”: Klay Thompson posts tribute video to the Celtics legend as the Warriors star celebrates another festive occasion

Carmelo Anthony has provided a boost off the bench, with 23 points. Russell Westbrook has recorded 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists. Anthony Davis has 12 points and 12 rebounds. LeBron James has a quiet 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists. LBJ lit up the Staples Center tonight, with a reverse dunk.

LeBron James argues with the referees for an and-1 call

During the second quarter, LeBron James was driving to the hoop. While he was still running, when Jae’Sean Tate fouled LeBron on the drive. LBJ however turned around, put up a shot, and made it. He demanded an and-1, however, the refs disagreed.

Also Read: “Anthony Davis dressed up as something he’s not for Halloween: a center”: NBA reporter pokes fun at the Lakers superstar finally starting at center against Rockets

In all technicality, LeBron was still on the floor, and not in shooting motion when he was fouled. It should be a foul on the floor, and according to me, the refs did right. However, LeBron James and the Lakers fans were not pleased.

This is another thing that the new NBA rule changes have done. There are lesser fouls being called, making the game more whole and fun to watch.