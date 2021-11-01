“Anthony Davis dressed up as something he’s not for Halloween: a center”: NBA reporter pokes fun at the Lakers superstar finally starting at center against Rockets

An NBA reporter claims Anthony Davis ‘dressed up’ as a center tonight and says it’s fitting for the theme of Halloween: to be someone you’re not.

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers are currently hosting the Houston Rockets at Staples Center; a team that rivals its neighbor state team of the OKC Thunder for the title of ‘worst team in the NBA’. In all fairness, the Lakers did lose to the Thunder merely a week ago after leading by as many as 26 points, before blowing the lead and losing by 8.

One of the keys to a successful 2021-22 NBA campaign for the Lakers will be floor spacing. For an unknown reason, Anthony Davis is looked at as a stretch big when in reality he isn’t a good 3-point shooter by any means. Putting AD at the 5 however, allows the purple and gold to be more versatile on defense while also being more efficient on fast-breaks.

The Lakers announced prior to the Rockets game tonight that Davis would indeed be starting at the five for the first time this season. Harrison Faigan saw an opportunity here and took it.

Harrison Faigan hilariously calls out Anthony Davis for finally starting at center.

The Los Angeles Lakers trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook all showed for Halloween 2021. James dressed up at Freddie Krueger, Russ as Chucky, and Davis as the Candyman. Faigan however, believes AD is still wearing a costume while on the court.

“For Halloween, you’re supposed to dress as something you’re not, so there is some funny irony in AD starting at center for the first time tonight,” said the Lakers reporter.

It’s been a long-standing topic of discussion on whether Anthony Davis should cement his play in this league as a center. He’s let it be known on a handful of occasions that he prefers to be a power forward, rather than a guy who bangs down-low with big guys all night long.

It should be noted that LeBron James at the point and ‘The Brow’ at the 5 has worked wonders for the Lakers. Most recently, their comeback against the Cleveland Cavaliers was fueled because of this.