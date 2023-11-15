“Nahhh The Headlock Is ODE Whattt”: Draymond Green And Klay Thompson’s ‘Violent’ Scuffle With Wolves Has NBA Stars In Disarray

With the score tied at 0-0, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson found themselves in quite the violent scuffle with Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert, leading to the two Warriors’ ejections. 2 whole minutes hadn’t even gone by and 3 players had already gotten ejected as McDaniels was tossed as well due to him tearing Klay’s jersey. While the Klay-Jaden kerfuffle was what kickstarted it all, it was Draymond’s reaction to it that has got NBA stars talking across the league.

Known for always sticking up for his teammates in an incredibly aggressive manner, Draymond inserted himself into the mix-up by immediately going for Rudy Gobert’s neck. The two DPOYs got into it as Green blatantly choked out Gobert from the back to try to get him away from the scuffle.

This of course, was an automatic ejection and rightfully so. NBA stars like Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Beverley, and Scottie Barnes have all taken to Twitter/X to relay their shock regarding the incident. Kuzma said it best by saying, “Nahhh the headlock is ode whattt.” Other stars were similarly flabbergasted.

Some have even called for Green’s suspension such as The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor. KOC believes the move from Green could’ve resulted in something much worse and that the league shouldn’t condone this sort of behavior.

Draymond Green has already been ejected once this season

Draymond Green hasn’t been on the right side of the whistle to start off this 2023-24 NBA campaign of his. He recently had his first ejection of the season when the Warriors went up against the Cavaliers.

Green was assessed two technicals in the 3rd quarter with one of them being assessed for a play of his from several moments prior to it happening. Steve Kerr was confused at this and had a mouthful to say about it.

“I had never heard this rule, but apparently you can retroactively call a technical from two plays before upon review. There’s a lot of plays I’d like to go back to from three years ago. It was bizarre.”

With the Warriors losing Draymond and Klay in the first few minutes of this rematch against the Timberwolves, the Dubs are playing without their ‘Big 3’ as Stephen Curry has been sidelined due to injury. Safe to say the Warriors will need to dig deep to beat this blazing hot Timberwolves squad.