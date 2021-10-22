“Named Paul Pierce ‘The Truth’, Dwyane Wade ‘The Flash’ and Kenny Smith ‘The Big Knock-Kneed'”: Shaquille O’Neal piles on fellow studio analyst as Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley howl in laughter

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley landed some all-time insults on Kenny Smith in this latest edition of NBA on TNT.

Shaquille O’Neal has spend his entire public life building up the image of a goofy big guy persona. It doesn’t always work out as well as he thinks it does for him.

But one of the aspects of clowning that Shaq seems to have mastered is giving people appropriate nicknames. After all, he’s given himself myriads of different nicknames on national television.

Most people aren’t cool enough to pull this off, but Shaq is the rare species who can. He’s called himself Shaq Diesel, Shaq Fu, Shaqovic, Superman, the Big Shamrock and even the Big Aristotle. And I can’t lie, all of those sobriquets fit him like a glove.

Also Read – Shaq, what do you think you’re Ben Simmons who can come to work and act like an idiot! Charles Barkley and the cast of Inside the NBA roast Shaquille O’Neal for arriving late.

Not every NBA legend is lucky enough to have a cool-as* nickname like Shaquille O’Neal. However, a few of them are lucky enough to have had Shaq on the job without them pulling for it!

Kenny Smith, unfortunately, won’t quite find himself in the same list as the likes of Dwyane Wade or Paul Pierce. This counts both for talent, as well as for the cool quotient of his Shaq-given nickname.

Shaquille O’Neal piles on Kenny Smith as Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley howl in laughter

The Inside crew was building up to the Heat vs Bucks blowout yesterday evening when Kenny got rechristened to a sobriquet that he probably doesn’t appreciate. But it seems like it’s going to stick with him, for it’s so appropriate.

Shaq was talking about the camaraderie he’s built with fellow teammates and rivals over the years. He also ventured to take a well-timed, well-crafted jab at Kenny’s knees with his words.

Shaq: “I named Paul Pierce ‘The Truth’, Dwyane ‘The Flash’, Tim ‘The Big Fundamental.’ Those are some of my favorite players.”

Ernie: “What did you name Kenny?”

Shaq: “The Big Knock Kneed”

Shaq: “I named Paul Pierce ‘The Truth’, Dwyane ‘The Flash’, Tim ‘The Big Fundamental.’ Those are some of my favorite players.” Ernie: “What did you name Kenny?” Shaq: “The Big Knock Kneed” pic.twitter.com/GqQinmRYIW — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) October 21, 2021

Also Read – Kenny Smith will be on list of top 5000 players in 20 years! Charles Barkley ends fellow ‘Inside the NBA’ analyst’s career with brutal burn ahead of Clippers vs Warriors