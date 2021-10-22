“Shaq, what do you think you’re Ben Simmons who can come to work and act like an idiot”: Charles Barkley and the cast of Inside the NBA roast Shaquille O’Neal for arriving late

TNT’s Inside the NBA cast roast Shaquille O’Neal for arriving late to the shoot. Co-panelist Charles Barkley had no qualms about drawing hilarious Ben Simmons analogies.

There is no denying that the award-winning show Inside the NBA has revolutionized the way of broadcasting. However, one of the most crucial members of the show Shaquille O’Neal took it a notch up, arriving late for the pre-game show.

Nonetheless, the show would begin as scheduled, with Dwyane Wade joining the cast as a special guest. The panel would discuss the recent list of players selected in the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team. During a segment, there was a discussion on the past NBA’s 50th-anniversary team.

During this moment, Shaq tried sneaking in but was no doubt caught by the cameras. The Big Diesel’s seven-foot frame is a little tough to hide from a multi-camera setup. The cast couldn’t wait to throw shots at the Lakers legend, with Kenny Smith remarking that this had become a yearly thing.

Also read: “LeBron James will surpass Michael Jordan once he clinches the all-time scoring title”: Shaquille O’Neal believes the Lakers superstar is eyeing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s coveted title this season

Charles Barkley couldn’t contain himself addressing Shaq as Ben Simmons. Barkley’s jibe was in light of Simmons’ recent controversies for not showing up for practices and getting suspended.

Shaquille O’Neal gets roasted by the cast of Inside the NBA.

The cast of Inside the NBA spares no one, especially when it comes to its members. During today’s pre-game show, Shaq arrived late for the shoot. Thus a perfect opportunity for Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith to throw some shots at the four-time NBA champion.

“I would like to congratulate TNT for using the Philadelphia 76ers approach. If you come to work and act like a damn idiot, we fire you,” said Barkley.

“Apparently he thinks it is an open house”, remarked Ernie

Chuck and the crew roasted @SHAQ for not being on set 😂 pic.twitter.com/XD7kJvzJ9C — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 21, 2021

Chuck wasn’t done here and would go on a hilarious rant.

“What’s wrong with you Ben Simmons, you mad at us cause we actually show up to work.”

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal, you aren’t better than Wilt Chamberlain!”: Charles Barkley argues with Shaq as he lists his Top Lakers’ centers of All-Time

The ability to take shots at each other and laugh it off is what makes the show highly entertaining. Hopefully, the ever-busy Shaq will be better with his time management skills the next time.