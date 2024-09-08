Nancy Lieberman Recollects the Time David Stern Made a Promise About Starting the WNBA Back in 1984

David Stern fought against all odds to build the Women’s National Basketball Association(WNBA). He remained determined to introduce the W despite the failures of women’s basketball leagues like the WBL, WABA, and ABL. Women’s hoops legend Nancy Lieberman, who was a part of the WABA’s Dallas Diamonds, recalled how David Stern assured her that he would start the WNBA way back in 1984.

Advertisement

On the Knuckleheads podcast, Lieberman recounted how Stern invited her to his office one day out of the blue when she was in her mid-20s. After she entered his office in the NBA headquarters in New York, Stern immediately locked the door.

He feared that if anyone in the building got a whiff of his long-term plan, he may even lose his position. Lieberman was stunned when the then NBA commissioner declared that he wants to build a women’s counterpart of the NBA before his tenure was done.

Lieberman said,

“I sat down with him [Stern] for 2 hours. He goes, ‘Nancy, before I am done being the Commissioner of the NBA, there’s going to be a W.’ I went ‘What?’ He said ‘There is will be a WNBA…'”

“This is how much this guy believed in women or the business of women in sports,” she added.

However, Stern was concerned that Lieberman wouldn’t be around by the time the WNBA came into effect. But she assured him that she’d be there to be a professional player by the time the WNBA became a thing.

While Stern fulfilled his promise, Lieberman also worked hard to remain in shape as the WNBA held its first season in 1997.

That year, when the WNBA had its first “elite” draft, Lieberman was drafted as the 15th pick in the second round. She recalled how Stern had an emotional phone call with her, expressing his joy over her presence in his ambitious project.

Stern’s vision has indeed opened up unforeseen pathways for women hoopers.

The WNBA is steadily fulfilling Stern’s long-term goal

Since 1997, the WNBA has produced some of the best female hoopers of all time. Sheryl Swoopes, Cynthia Cooper, Lisa Leslie, Tina Thompson, and Teresa Weatherspoon headlined the late 1990s.

They did a terrific job of developing early fanbases in the league which bore fruits in the longer run. The 2000s featured greats like Lauren Jackson, Deanna Nolan, and Swin Cash, whereas Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird carried the weight brilliantly in the next decade.

The 2010s featured some of the most classic battles between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx, by far the biggest rivalry in the WNBA. However, the league has never enjoyed more success than the 2024 season.

Caitlin Clark single-handedly brought in millions of eyeballs to the league. Her rivalry with Angel Reese has also helped generate more intrigue about the league.

Rookies such as Rickea Jackson, Kamilla Cardoso, and Cameron Brink have also brought immense attention to the league. Therefore, David Stern’s long-term vision is finally being realized by this new batch of WNBA stars.