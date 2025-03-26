“Prime Changed the Subject Real Quick”: Fans Catch Deion Sanders Hilariously Dodging Nancy Lieberman’s “I Want the Necklace” Request

Deion Sanders can talk about anything — effortlessly at that, with his usual swag, and always keeping the conversation lively. But ask him to give up his jewelry? He’ll probably ignore it, just like he did with Nancy Liberman.

Advertisement

Coach Prime and the basketball Hall of Famer recently sat down for an interview on We Got Time, where they reminisced about old times, shared laughs, and talked about their families. During their chat, Lady Magic brought up how she used to babysit Deion’s sons, Shedeur and Shilo.

That, funnily enough, made Nancy realize she never really got compensated for her act of love.

“You know you made me babysit Shedeur and Shilo? And you owe me money for that,” Nancy told Deion, who was sitting across from her on another sofa.

The playful banter was in full swing, and Nancy decided to up the stakes. “I want the necklace,” she said, pointing at Sanders’ iced-out bling. That’s when Prime, known for his legendary footwork, pulled off the smoothest sidestep of the day.

Instead of responding, he instantly pivoted the conversation to a completely different topic. “TJ and Buckey [Deion Sanders Jr.] played on the same AAU team,” Sanders said out of the blue. He then reminisced about how he and his kids had taken Nancy’s son, TJ Cline, to the “hood.”

“We took TJ to the hood. TJ was playing with the brothers. Yeah, he grew up like that. I called him Daddy Long Legs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tubi (@tubi)

And just like that, Deion Sanders seamlessly managed to steer the conversation away from his necklace to Nancy’s son. Safe to say, Prime’s fans loved this move.

Nacny Lieberman and Coach Prime recently sat down for an interview where the former asked Sanders to pay up for babysitting Shedeur and Shilo. Hilariously enough, Deion folded and fans couldn’t stop talking about it. pic.twitter.com/qynrjVn10s — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) March 26, 2025

Others, meanwhile, had surprisingly no idea that Deion Sanders was this tight with the WNBA champ.

Some people be living under rocks ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ https://t.co/gFnhBpPZM9 pic.twitter.com/v6DajW8RJX — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) March 26, 2025

Though this moment had some fans scratching their head, it also served as a reminder of just how deep the bond runs between Deion Sanders and Nancy Lieberman. For many today, these two are Hall of Famers in their respective sports, but what many forget is that they’ve been great friends for years.

The most significant indicator of the duo’s bond was seen in Coach Prime’s Hall of Fame speech, where he mentioned Nancy Lieberman amongst the people to have played a significant role in his life. Like Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, Sanders credited Lady Magic for being one of the influential figures in his life, highlighting her unwavering support and wisdom.

Their close bond was also evident more recently when Sanders shared the news of his new private jet. Amidst a sea of Prime supporters was Nancy, who was thrilled for her best friend’s big-money purchase.

“You deserve the best (heart emoji) Get yoself a W,” she penned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

So while she may not have gotten that necklace, one thing is for sure—Nancy Lieberman and Deion Sanders’ bond is priceless. Simply put, their friendship, built on mutual respect and admiration, has stood the test of time.