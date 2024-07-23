NBA Analyst Hopes Russell Westbrook Can Remind Nuggets He Needs A Title More Than Them

Apr 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After spending three years in California, Russell Westbrook is set to take his talents to Colorado. The 35-year-old is reportedly on the verge of joining the Denver Nuggets, raising expectations about his future. Amidst the growing anticipation, Amin Elhassan recently hoped that Brodie would remind the franchise of his championship ambitions.

Advertisement

On SiriusXM NBA Radio, the 45-year-old discussed how Westbrook could boost the Nuggets’ title chances as a rotation player. Beyond the skill set, the veteran’s drive to win his first championship ring could become an X-factor for the Western Conference giants. Expressing his viewpoint publicly, the NBA analyst mentioned,

“Hope Russell Westbrook can come in, can give them a burst of energy off the bench, can kinda be the fire…When you’re joining a championship team, you need a veteran who hasn’t won one to remind everybody, ‘Look, you guys might be cool. I’m not. I need this'”.

“When you’re joining a championship team, you need a veteran that hasn’t won one to remind everybody ‘I need this.’”@DarthAmin tells @TheJaxShow Russell Westbrook joining the Denver Nuggets is a good move for both sides. pic.twitter.com/rGQPJRkGSe — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 21, 2024

The comments surfaced while discussing the Nuggets’ struggles in retaining their championship-winning core. Shortly after winning the NBA title in 2023, the franchise lost two key rotation players, Bruce Brown and Jeff Green. In recent weeks, they have lost the services of their starting guard, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Under these difficult circumstances, Elhassan expected Westbrook‘s arrival to be a morale booster for the Nuggets. His veteran leadership also could refocus the team on winning another championship. Additionally, his on-court contributions could help fill the voids left by recent departures.

All these factors suggest that Russ could become a game-changer for the franchise. As a result, it might not be long before he wins over fans in Colorado, just as he did in Southern California.

The remarkable connection between Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Clippers fans

Westbrook faced numerous challenges during the initial phase of his return to his home state. His time with the Los Angeles Lakers was marked by intense scrutiny, putting his legacy at risk. However, things took a turn for the better when he moved to the Los Angeles Clippers. Their supporters welcomed him with open arms, giving him the much-needed space and time to thrive.

Consequently, soon after confirming his exit from the Los Angeles Clippers, Westbrook shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. He thanked the franchise owner, Steve Ballmer, before praising the fanbase. With the caption, “WHYNOT,” he wrote,

“Thank you to Mr. Ballmer and the entire Clipper Organization for the opportunity. Clipper Nation, thank you! I had a lot of fun with you all, playing in the city I love in front of my family and friends. To all of my teammates, I thank y’all for embracing me and supporting me the past two years”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44)

This showcased the strong bond Westbrook had formed with the Clippers. The fans responded positively to his message, expressing gratitude for his contributions. A few even wished him luck for the future, hoping to see him lift a championship before retiring.

As a result, Russ will be hoping to find a similar atmosphere in Colorado. However, he’ll need to perform consistently to earn the trust of the Nuggets fans. Undoubtedly, the stakes of this trade are high. But, Westbrook looks determined to take on this challenge.