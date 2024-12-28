NBA Champion Speaks on Pau Gasol Dominating Dwight Howard in 2009 NBA Finals: “F**ked Him Up”

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant receives tremendous praise for the team’s back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010, and rightfully so. However, it wouldn’t have been attainable without his running mate, Pau Gasol. His presence in the paint was formidable, to say the least, and crucial for those wins. Member of the 2009 championship team, Trevor Ariza, highlighted the importance of Gasol in their 2009 NBA Finals series against the Magic and how he dealt with another legendary big man – Dwight Howard.

Ariza made a guest appearance on Above The Rim with DH 12 and while sitting across from Howard, the two reflected on their matchup on the NBA’s biggest stage in 2009. Ariza and the Lakers came out of that series victorious, and the forward continued to rub salt on Dwight’s still-stinging wounds, specifically by bringing up Gasol’s performance against Howard in the Finals. He said,

“Pau f****d him up. Pau is legitimately the GOAT for real. Pau was f*****g y’all up.”

In the 2009 NBA playoffs, the Magic had an impressive run to the Finals. However, that came to a halting stop as the Lakers dismantled them in five games. Gasol’s presence was key as he outplayed Howard on basketball’s biggest stage. The 7-foot big man was second in total points behind Bryant at 93 points. In addition, he held the second-highest points per game in the series at 18.6 points.

The most impressive aspect is he did this against the best defensive player in the NBA. Entering the postseason, Howard earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. But, that didn’t matter much as Gasol shot 60% from the field.

His offensive output wasn’t the only impressive part of his performance. Gasol did a tremendous job containing the high-flying big man. Howard averaged only 15.6 points per game, which is significantly lower than his 20.6 points per game total during the regular season. Gasol tallied 1.8 blocks in the process.

Howard put his pride to the side and praised the Hall-of-Fame big man stating he is “tough.” Another person who had the utmost respect for Gasol was none other than Kobe. The five-time champion held a lot of love for Gasol and felt he didn’t receive the appreciation he deserved.

Kobe thought highly of Gasol

Kobe and Pau’s relationship went beyond the basketball court. The two became very close friends, even to the point, that Gasol is the godfather of Kobe and Vanessa’s eldest child, Natalia. However, in their playing days, Bryant always had Gasol’s back.

Ahead of Gasol’s return to Los Angeles, Bryant spoke on the important role he played during the Lakers’ dynasty. “I think the city of L.A. didn’t really appreciate what he did, and what we had,” Bryant said. “For a guy that has two championships to be treated that way is. … You don’t do that.”

Gasol helped the Lakers win back-to-back championships, which they have yet to do since. In addition, he earned three All-Star selections, as well as three All-NBA Team honors.

Pau Gasol is undoubtedly a Lakers legend. It is only fitting that his jersey is retired among the infamous number of players in the franchise’s illustrious history.