NBA Insider Breaks Down Why Neither Trae Young Nor Hawks Are Rushing to Get 4-Year, $229M Extension Done

The Atalanta Hawks have been really busy recruiting this summer. They signed Nickeil Alexander-Walker to improve their shooting and Kristaps Porzingis to strengthen their shot blocking. They also added Luke Kennard to the roster and are expecting Jalen Johnson to return from injury to start the season. As proactive as they have been, however, the Hawks have not shown the same enthusiasm about extending point guard Trae Young’s contract.

While fans are sure to be disappointed, it would appear neither Young nor the Hawks are too eager to move forward. Speculation suggests Young plays out his current contract, which ends with the season and then looks for a new banner to march under.

Some reports have also claimed that Young had made up his mind about not wanting an extension ages ago. That said, he’s not exactly looking to leave, and the Hawks aren’t seeking trade options either. So what is the plan here exactly?

During an episode of NBA on ESPN, former Nets assistant GM Bobby Marks explained the complications of signing that deal. He claimed that the flexibility that the Hawks have been talking about has to do a lot with the newness of their roster. He said that, even though they look good on paper at the moment, how good they could potentially be remains to be seen.

“When you look at the new front office, with Zane’s Saleh, their GM, Kristaps Porzingis, Alexander Walker, Luke Kennard … integrate Trae Young into that … they also have a decision to make with Dyson Daniels, who’s also rookie-extension eligible. So I think if you are willing to commit long term, what does this roster exactly look like?” Marks continued.

“Remember Trae Young is extension-eligible till next June 30th, 4 years for $229 million,” Marks noted. But Young might be looking at the bigger picture.

“From Trae Young’s perspective, you’re looking at this Atlanta team that’s projected to finish fourth in the Eastern Conference and you’re saying, ‘Wait a minute! I am looking at the market … we got a third of next year’s teams that have cap space here. Am I willing to commit long term if I am not liking what the price is right now?’” Marks explained.

Marks believes that there is going to be a slow play as far as the extension deal is concerned, though he concedes there is a middle ground to be explored. And as far as the Hawks are concerned, Marks claims they will be focused on how well this roster fits before they make such a big a commitment to Young.

Fans hope they can come to an agreement either way before the season starts, so Young’s focus can be on the court.