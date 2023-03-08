“They Wouldn`t Like Me”: Dennis Rodman Struggled With His Identity After Becoming an NBA Star

Dennis Rodman once disclosed that he would be overwhelmed when people garnered him as a role model in the wake of his advent in the NBA.

The 61-year-old became prominent for his personality during his NBA days. It emulated that of someone who had no obligations and commitment to anyone but himself. He lived his life accordingly. And although it was the subject of controversy, it resonated with him, and that was all that mattered.

His atypical personality can be attested to the time he publicly married himself. Conceivably, it was one of the few moments he truly found himself.

Nonetheless, it was Rodman’s rebounding and defensive acumen that garnered the attention of future generations, who wanted to replicate his brilliance.

Yet rather than perceive it as a testament to his talent and calibre, the five-time NBA champion once declared that the affection overwhelmed him. So much so it caused him to struggle to establish his own identity.

Dennis Rodman once revealed he floundered with himself due to his superstar status!

Rodman certified himself as an NBA star by the dawn of the 1990s. He had etched himself as a focal point on the defensive ends of the floor, thanks to his defensive and rebounding abilities for the Pistons.

However, with the stardom came struggles for Rodman, who publicly addressed his battle with reality. In 1988, Rodman gave the NBA world an insight into his life and how he viewed it. Speaking to the Chicago Tribune, Rodman said:

“I meet kids now, and they say, `Dennis, you`re my idol! You`re my idol’ and I think, `God Almighty, how can I be that?` I used to be just like them, chasing Dallas Cowboys for autographs, the kid on the outside looking in. When you`ve never been in this kind of environment, then you`re thrown into it, it`s hard. I think, `Should I act proper? Should I act like myself? Should I act the way people want me to act?` And sometimes I think if I act like myself, maybe they wouldn`t like me.”

Needless to say, Rodman’s struggles are not isolated. Any athlete who has made it to the pinnacle in their respective fields can empathise with what Rodman went and perhaps is going through.

The fact remains though, irrespective of whether it’s through their own doing or someone else’s, once athletes attain a certain standing, they are revered. The onus then falls on them to deal with it, as it is soon a part of their life.

Dennis Rodman’s greatest hits.

Dennis Rodman is undeniably a trailblazer in the sport of basketball. His impeccable rebounding abilities defined him as a player and enabled him to ascertain starting roles for the franchises he represented.

In fact, rebounding is perhaps the most essential skill in a game like basketball, given that players miss a considerable amount of shots each game. And the five-time NBA champion mastered the art.

In the time since his departure from the league, we are yet to see a single player be as dominant as Rodman was on the boards. His sacrifices were pivotal to the success of the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls.

