NBA lineups tonight: After James Harden’s return Brooklyn Nets have met the minimum requirement to play against Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day

Brooklyn Nets have 10 players available for the Christmas Day matchup against Los Angeles Lakers. James Harden is set to return after missing four games.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers was a highly anticipated matchup prior to the Covid outbreak. As a result, NBA had it on its X-mas day lineup at prime time. However, both teams are severely shorthanded at the moment. On the surface level, it may seem like the Lakers have a considerable advantage but they have been 0-4 without AD.

Their struggles are the topic of every debate at the moment. LeBron James and co are unable to handle lottery teams, let alone championship contenders this season.

The Brooklyn Nets on the other hand stayed afloat thanks to Kevin Durant. After he entered health and safety protocols, the Nets didn’t meet the minimum requirement to play and their games were canceled. This is their first matchup in over a week as several players have been cleared.

James Harden will suit up for the Brooklyn Nets tonight for the Christmas matchup

The Beard was recently cleared from Covid restrictions and traveled with the team to face the LA Lakers. Harden had entered the health and safety protocols 10 days ago and this will be his first game back. He has been struggling offensively this season with the officiating not always in his favor. Without Durant, he lost to the Houston Rockets earlier this month.

Steve Nash says James Harden will play tomorrow against the Lakers. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) December 24, 2021

Head Coach Steve Nash revealed that he has been practicing with the team, and without their MVP Brooklyn Nets will be heavily reliant on James Harden. They need the Houston scoring beast against LeBron James and the Lakers. To their relief, Bruce Brown and James Johnson were cleared to play as well and most likely will be present in the starting lineup tonight.

The expected starting lineup is James Harden, Patty Mills, Blake Griffin, Bruce Brown, James Johnson. They will have Paul Millsap, Langston Galloway, Shaquille Harrison, James Ennis III in reserves to meet the minimum requirement of 8 players.

Cam Thomas and LaMarcus Aldridge are not close to a return. The Nets do not have reliable options on the offensive end except James Harden. Without KD, the first matchup of the season between the Lakers and the Nets is a mere formality.

However, it isn’t just the Nets plagued by Covid. Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, and several other teams are without multiple starters.

