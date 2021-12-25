“Bronny James got legit hooping as well as piano skills”: LeBron James’ eldest son and his Sierra Canyon team celebrate their Iolani Classic win by singing John Legend’s “All Of Me”

After defeating St. Paul VI in the Championship game of the Iolani Classic, Bronny James displayed his piano skills as the Sierra Canyon team celebrates by signing “All Of Me”.

Bronny James and his Sierra Canyon Trail Blazers flew down to Hawaii as one of the strong favorites to win the Iolani Classic. After handing Punahou a 24-point loss, the Blazers went on to defeat ‘Iolani, and Pembroke Pines Charter by 17 points each to meet St. Paul VI in the Championship Game.

Behind Ramel Llyod’s 20-point outburst and LeBron James’ eldest son’s 9-point, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists, the LA-based high school held off the Virginia-based high school 52-49 to win the 37th Annual ‘Iolani Classic championship in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Congratulations to the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, champions of the 2021 ‘Iolani Prep Basketball Classic. @sierracanyon @SCanyonSports pic.twitter.com/ex4yxdHTO0 — ‘Iolani Prep Classic (@iolaniclassic) December 23, 2021

Also Read: Chicago Bulls Twitter hilariously troll doubters and Knicks fans putting them in Santa’s “Naughty List”

And winning their first silverware of the 2021-2022 season, how did Bronny and the team celebrate? By singing the famous John Legend song “All Of Me”. In a viral video, James showcased his musical talents as he beautifully played the piano while his teammates together sang.

Here, look at the video.

NBA Twitter reacts as Bronny James perfectly plays John Legend’s “All Of Me”

As soon as the video went viral on social media platforms, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

This kid plays the piano too???

Dang! 👑🎹🏀

What can Bronny James NOT do? https://t.co/TgZwPSRvLs — d®€₩🇯🇲👑 (@drewagresyv) December 25, 2021

Lebron James Sr has elite genes. His kids can do it all, thanks to his amazing genes — Lakers Encyclopedia 🧐 (@Lakerscenters) December 24, 2021

LePiano son — AMISI II (@Mufasa231427) December 24, 2021

FaZe Bronny. Esports Athlete, future NBA superstar, Pianist. — Gideon (@iamgideonjay) December 24, 2021

Bronny had to learn how to play the piano as punishment when he got caught smoking weed😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/gXMlDWXVSM — dew. (@202deww_) December 25, 2021

Also Read: When Charles Barkley went all Grinch mode and expressed his disliking for the joyous occasion

It truly did sound pretty melodious. Kudos, Bronny James.