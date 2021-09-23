“So that’s why Charles Barkley wears hot pants”: When Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal hilariously roasted the NBAonTNT analyst after he gave a heartfelt answer

Charles Barkley gets roasted by Kenny Smith and the rest on Open Court as Smith says the Phoenix Suns legend wears hot pants.

Charles Barkley is always one to dish out jokes and take them at the same time. His relationship with Shaquille O’Neal is built off that principle as the two have been bickering with one another for the past 11 years or so. Even prior to their NBAonTNT days, the two tasselled on NBA hardwood, hilariously resulting in their mothers getting involved.

As mentioned before, Charles Barkley has no trouble with being hit with a joke if he knows that he can get them back with one. To look at Shaq and Chuck’s friendship once again, the former is constantly at Barkley’s neck about not winning a single championship during his near 2 decade long career.

Well, ‘Sir Charles’ responds to that usually with something as simple as calling the Lakers legend, dumb. Sometimes, roasts can be just as simple as that.

Charles Barkley gets his heartfelt answer dunked on by Kenny Smith.

Perhaps Charles Barkley is perceived as a bit too lighthearted of a person by his fellow NBA peers as Kenny Smith, for no reason, made fun of him for giving a rather wholesome answer.

Several NBA legends took to ‘Open Court’ to talk about various things in their career. When the question of ‘Were you too tall?” came up, Charles Barkley said that his hand-me-downs never fit because he was the oldest siblings. Kenny immediately fired back with, “Is that why you wear hot pants?”

Of course, Chuck simply laughed off the remark. Over the decades, it’s become clear that this is the type of brotherly relationship these guys have with one another. Sort of like the verbal equivalent to roughhousing with your siblings.