“I think Stephen Curry can play in any era”: Kenyon Martin Sr lauds the Warriors MVP while revealing how he would survive in any era of the NBA  

On his recent appearance on a podcast, Kenyon Martin Sr revealed how GSW leader Stephen Curry would’ve managed to survive any era of the NBA.

There is no denying Stephen Curry and his greatness. He is unarguably the best shooter the game has ever witnessed. Due to his impressive ability of consistently knocking down shots from virtually any spot of the hardwood, defenders are all over him as soon as he enters the frontcourt.

Steph is great not only because of his on-court performances and accolades but also because of the way he has managed to transform how modern basketball is played.

Curry is one of the most heavily guarded players when he has the ball as well as when he moves around the court without the ball. And because of his shifty and sleek handles, to go along with consistent shooting, Chef Curry manages to make the best of the best defenders look foolish while guarding him.

Steph, undoubtedly, dominated the last 12 years. However, a former NBA All-Star believes Curry could have played in an era of the league.

Kenyon Martin Sr reveals how Stephen Curry would’ve survived any era of the league

Recently, Kenyon Martin Sr made an appearance on Gilbert Arenas’ “No Chill Gil” podcast. During one part of the video, the All-Star spoke about the Warriors sharpshooter and how would’ve managed to survive in any NBA era.

“I think Steph Curry can play in any era. Like just small stature, but guys have come before him that were small in stature that got it done.”

Martin isn’t wrong at all. Due to his incredible shooting ability, Steph would’ve actually managed to survive, and probably even dominate, any era irrespective of his size.

K-Mart further lauded The Baby-Faced Assassin and revealed why he loved watching the 3-time Champion play.



“I think the way he plays because people look at him just to shoot, but he plays the game the right way. He plays the game the right way, like moves, passes it when they need to pass, shoots it when you need to. So I love watching him play – the way he plays the game.”

