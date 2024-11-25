NBA Play Breakdown – Slap Five: How Spurs Leverage Rip Screens to Get Victor Wembanyama an Open Three-Pointer

Nov 23, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots in the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

In the 2023-24 NBA season, one of the biggest gripes fans had with the San Antonio Spurs was regarding the lack of scoring opportunities for rookie sensation, Victor Wembanyama. However, things have changed in his sophomore season. The Spurs are currently an above .500 team with a 9-8 record. Aside from the addition of Chris Paul, the team has also utilized new off-the-ball strategies to open up the French star for long-range shots.

For instance, San Antonio has adopted the ‘Slap Five’ move to leverage Wembanyama’s paint presence for an open three-point opportunity.

The Spurs have used “Slap Five” a few times this season to leverage defenses fearing Wemby at the rim. Coach Mitch Johnson turned to this SLOB set tonight to put Golden State away for good in crunch time. pic.twitter.com/LoOkoeOegU — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) November 24, 2024

The Spurs have made it a point to increase Wembanyama’s volume from the three-point range. However, that doesn’t change the reality that he’s a huge threat at the basket. Due to his 7-foot-4 stature, defenses are extremely wary of his ability to be a lob threat on out-of-bounds plays. A trend that the Spurs have manipulated to their advantage.

The ‘Slap Five’ action involves a rip screen, which gives the impression that Wemby is running to the basket. Instead, the big man uses the screen to back up to the three-point line for an uncontested three-pointer. Even if the defense can predict the action, Wemby’s release point is so high that they aren’t able to disrupt the shot in time.

So far in his sophomore season, Wembanyama is averaging 8.9 three-point attempts per game. This is more than a four-attempt increase from his 5.5 three-point attempts in his rookie season. Wemby is only shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc, but his shooting continues to increase as the season progresses.

Naturally, teams will adjust and prepare counters to this action, but Wemby’s physical features make this nearly impossible to defend. In addition, the Spurs use it occasionally, so it’s difficult to anticipate.

As his jump shot improves, this play will be a lethal weapon in the Spurs’ back pocket.

Wemby’s improved shooting

The beginning of the 2024-25 season wasn’t kind to Wembanyama in terms of shooting. His increase in three-point volume didn’t increase made shots.

In the first nine games of the season, Wembanyama shot an abysmal 22.6% from deep. His 6.9 three-point attempts led to discourse around his reliance on outside shots.

However, Wemby turned it around in a remarkable performance against the Jazz. The reigning Rookie of the Year finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks while connecting on six three-pointers. Since that performance, he has found his shooting rhythm.

In his last five games, Wemby is shooting 44.4% from three-point range. This remarkable feat is unheard of for a player of his stature. Additionally, he has tallied three consecutive games connecting on six or more three-pointers, including a 50-point performance against the Wizards, in which he made 8 three-pointers.

WEMBY WAS UNREAL TONIGHT ‼️ 50 PTS (career-high)

8 3PM

6 REB

2 BLK

1 STL TALLEST PLAYER IN NBA HISTORY TO HIT 8+ THREES IN A GAME pic.twitter.com/ieqAjeVQuW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2024

Wembanyama continues to defy the traditional limitations of an NBA player. The rest of the NBA is in serious trouble once he evolves his game further.