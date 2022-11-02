NBA Reporter Has Reason To Believe Kyrie Irving’s Toxicity Will Be Kevin Durant’s Excuse To Leave the Nets Very Soon

Oct 31, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) talks with forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving’s comments have put the Nets in a sticky spot. Meaning the team may be forced to trade Kevin Durant if the bad form continues.

The Brooklyn Nets are not playing their best basketball at the moment. As things stand, the organization is in a state of disarray. They are 2-6 at the moment, and recently announced the firing of head coach Steve Nash. Add to that Ben Simmons’ poor form and Kyrie Irving’s most recent controversy and things can’t get worse.

Or maybe it can? Especially when considering the latter. Kyrie’s toxicity has reached such a level that the Nets may be forced into trading Kevin Durant.

Fans believe Kyrie Irving’s outrageous personality may force the Nets into trading Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving is proving to be the bane of the Brooklyn Nets. While he is a heck of a player, his unpredictable personality has put the Nets in a tough situation.

It would seem that if Brooklyn wants to shake things up, they may have to trade Kevin Durant. And as per Yahoo’s Vincent Goodwill, it is slated to happen far sooner rather than later.

Irving can’t be bargained with, won’t blend in or back down because he sees it as weakness, and will set afire everything he touches. Then he’ll walk away smoking a cigarette while it burns, Angela Bassett-style. https://t.co/Nv1UeF1G1B — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) November 2, 2022

There is a concern that Irving’s need to stand out and his inability to stay in line may prove to be the Nets’ demise. Ultimately forcing them to let go of KD.

At the moment though, the Nets will be focusing on hiring a new coach. Another endeavor that could add to their ongoing crises.

The Nets are hoping Ime Udoka can help KD, Kyrie and the rest of the team find their rhythm

As things stand, Brooklyn has parted ways with Steve Nash and is looking to Ime Udoka to solve their problems. However, that in itself is a controversial move, given Udoka’s suspension.

The Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/c5kD91NjWm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2022

If the Celtics do decide to let Udoka go, one can only wonder if he can help lead Durant, Irving, and the dysfunctional Nets to a championship. Let alone the Playoffs.

