NBA Star Calls Out SportsCenter for Pushing Incomplete Angel Reese Stat Post

Earlier this week, Chicago Sky center Angel Reese created history by becoming the first WNBA to record 20 or more rebounds in three straight games. It’s a rare feat even in the NBA. Per SportsCenter, Ben Wallace was the last player to finish three consecutive games with at least 20 rebounds. However, they are incorrect, and Andre Drummond called them out for it.

The 76ers center responded to SportsCenter’s post on X claiming Reese and Wallace were the only NBA or WNBA players to record 20 or more rebounds in three successive games in the last 50 years, writing,

“You forgetting someone.”

The “someone” in question, was Drummond, who not only recorded 20 rebounds in three games on the trot but also did in his fourth appearance in that run.

The veteran center wasn’t the only one who realized he had been snubbed. Fans on social media posted stats from his historic four-game stretch that proved SportsCenter had committed an embarrassing gaffe. Drummond shared one of the replies featuring his game log and captioned it,

“Tell [them] again.”

He wasn’t content with fans calling SportsCenter out on X. He demanded they delete their post, acknowledge his record, and repost the graphic with him on it.

The 76ers star even took the liberty to anoint himself the rebounding king. He replied to a post calling him the GOAT of grabbing boards, writing,

“Best ever!”

Drummond is among the most dominant rebounders ever. During his eight seasons with the Pistons, he averaged 13.9 rebounds per game. In a three-year stretch between 2017 and 2020, the center clocked 15 rebounds per game. His 10,671 rebounds are the second-most for an active player behind LeBron James, who has 11,185.

While he has been an exceptional rebounder throughout his career, he’s far from being deemed the GOAT at it. Wilt Chamberlain, the NBA’s record-holder for rebounds with 23,924, has more than twice as many boards as the 76ers star, who ranks 33rd on the all-time list.

He may be off the mark in ranking himself as the best rebounder in NBA history, but he’s among if not the best at grabbing boards in the 21st century. He averaged over 13 rebounds from his sophomore season to his ninth year in the league, when it finally dipped below that mark, as he finished with 12 boards per game in the 2020-21 season.

The argument about how high his rebounding prowess ranks all-time is subjective. However, it’s undeniable that he was the last NBA or WNBA player before Reese to record three straight games with 20 or more rebounds. It remains to be seen whether the rookie center can match the 76ers star’s feat and do it for the fourth game in a row.