NBC Dropping $2.5 Billion To Outbid TNT’s $1.2 Billion To Steal The NBA’s TV Rights Has Kevin Garnett In Shock

Former Bucks great Oscar Robertson, left, is interviewed on the TNT pregame show Wednesday by, starting with second from left, Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley.

The show Inside the NBA is practically a phenomenon in and of itself, something that has attracted fans endlessly for a long time. Over the years, the panel of Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson Jr., and Kenny Smith have entertained fans on a nightly basis with their in-depth analysis of the NBA along with some hilarious banter to pair with it. However, despite its success, the NBA on TNT’s show is in jeopardy following NBC’s $2.5 billion bid. Learning the news, Kevin Garnett has a similar reaction to just about every fan of the league.

A fan account on Instagram uploaded a video in which Jack Travers explained the ongoing NBC-TNT bidding situation to viewers. According to Travers, Inside the NBA is in jeopardy following NBC preparing a staggering $2.5 billion bid. This would be over double TNT’s offer ($1.2 billion).

“We might be witnessing the end of Inside the NBA and it’s all because of a new TV rights deal being signed next season. Over the last decade, we have watched Shaq, Chuck, and the others give us entertaining TV surrounding the games. But NBC is trying to sweep that away and steal the rights from TNT. As the NBA negotiates its next media rights deal, they are preparing a $2.5 billion offer,” Travers said.

The content creator went on to speak about the success that the national network ‘NBC’ had in the 1990s. But at the same time, he explained how the presence of the show hosted by Ernie Johnson Jr. was far more valuable in terms of attracting eyeballs and increasing the NBA’s brand awareness.

“Now, NBC is no stranger to the league as they were broadcasting their games from 1990 to 2002. And back when the Bulls were a dynasty, they had a hit song in “Roundball Rock” that became iconic in that era. The amount of views and brand awareness that these guys bring in, makes all the difference in the world. I mean, I would watch a Hornets-Pistons game if I got to hear Shaq and Chuck yapping the whole time. They go viral what seems like every day,” he concluded.

By sharing this clip on his Instagram Stories, Kevin Garnett had a similar reaction as other basketball fans regarding the possibility of Inside the NBA being dismantled. By captioning his story, “Damnnnnnnn… Say word”, KG was clearly disheartened.

Just the thought of the show not being aired anymore has been leaving fans frustrated. However, nothing is confirmed as of now. Hopefully, TNT will outbid NBC’s initial offer and increase the current expected NBA’s $75 billion TV deal to an even greater amount.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley had signed extensions with TNT

If TNT doesn’t offer a bid bigger than NBC’s the well-admired show would be in jeopardy. However, arguably the more pressing matter in this fiasco would be managing the decade-long deals that Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley signed two years ago.

In 2022, the Shaq-Chuck duo signed hefty extensions with Turner Sports [Parent company of TNT] that would keep them associated with TNT for 10 years more. If NBC were to take over TNT’s media rights, it is unclear what Turner Sports would do with the contracts of the two NBA legends.

Amidst all the noise, Charles Barkley spoke about the potential of his studio losing the rights. While he would become a free agent, due to a clause in the 2022 extension that he signed, even if ‘Inside the NBA’ was to move to a different network, it wouldn’t be the same because of Ernie Johnson Jr.’s commitment to Turner Sports.

Being the primary host of the show, the fact of the matter remains that Ernie is a huge reason behind the success that ‘Inside the NBA’ witnessed for numerous years.

While the entire basketball community is currently engrossed in the ongoing NBA playoffs, this NBA-TNT war on the sidelines seems to only be getting more worrying as time passes.