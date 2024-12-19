“Need a Little Kick in the A**”: Former Mavericks Forward Considers Anthony Edwards’ ‘Mean’ Method of Motivating Team Necessary

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and forward Julius Randle (30) celebrate against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at Target Center.

After an underwhelming start to the season, the Timberwolves have seemingly turned things around. They are 6-1 in their last seven games and are only half a game behind the Nuggets, who are fifth in the standings. The catalyst for their turnaround was Anthony Edwards publicly calling out his teammates. However, their response since being berated has thoroughly impressed Chandler Parsons, who believes it was exactly what Minnesota needed.

Advertisement

He lauded Edwards for ensuring everyone responded to his harsh words and showcasing he’s the team’s leader. Parsons also called out those who critiqued the guard for lashing out at his teammates, claiming every great team needs a reality check from time to time. On FanDuel TV’s Run It Back show, Parsons said,

“I think sometimes you need a little kick in the a**. I think Anthony Edwards deserves that clout, that respect, and that voice in that locker room. It all starts with him, just that leadership at such a young age.”

The Timberwolves are 6-1 since Anthony Edwards called the team “soft”. Should more star players consider motivating their team like this? “Sometimes you need a little kick in the ass.” – @ChandlerParsons https://t.co/AD62GZK64o@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/oSorldbCze — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 19, 2024

Following the Timberwolves’ loss to the Kings last month, their fourth on the trot, Edwards bashed his teammates in his post-game interview, saying,

“We soft as a team, internally. Just a bunch of little kids. Just like we playing with a bunch of little kids. Everybody, the whole team.

His frustration was warranted. The loss saw Minnesota drop to 8-10, an extremely disappointing start to the season following a 56-26 season the year before.

However, the team immediately rallied to win their next four games. The most glaring aspect of their performance is their improvement on defense. In this seven-game stretch since the guard’s comments, the Timberwolves have been the best defensive team in the NBA.

They hold a defensive rating of 92.8 in that span. The Thunder are in second place at 103.5. Their stellar defense meant Edwards didn’t need to put up otherworldly numbers to guide his team to victories. He averaged 21.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in those seven games.

This is a significant drop in production compared to the first 18 games of the season. During that stretch, he put up 28.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The dip in numbers won’t bother the two-time All-Star in the slightest. Winning is his only concern. It took some time for the team to incorporate their new pieces but the Timberwolves are looking like a threat in the West.