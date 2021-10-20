Basketball

“Need another 50 ball from Damian Lillard tomorrow”: When the Blazers superstar dropped 61 points after Carmelo Anthony asked for 50

“Need another 50 ball from Damian Lillard tomorrow”: When the Blazers superstar dropped 61 points after Carmelo Anthony asked for 50
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
"Michael Andretti spotted visiting the Sauber factory" - Who will be Valtteri Bottas' teammate if Alfa Romeo is sold to the American team?
Next Article
“I've been driving it since January": Carlos Sainz has had enough time with the 2022 car to gauge Ferrari's changes for next year
NBA Latest Post
“Need another 50 ball from Damian Lillard tomorrow”: When the Blazers superstar dropped 61 points after Carmelo Anthony asked for 50
“Need another 50 ball from Damian Lillard tomorrow”: When the Blazers superstar dropped 61 points after Carmelo Anthony asked for 50

Damian Lillard dropped 61 points on the Dallas Mavericks the night after Carmelo Anthony told…