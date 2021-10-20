“It bothers me when I can’t turn on a TV show and learn about the game of basketball”: Draymond Green takes a shot at today’s NBA media

Draymond Green reveals that he is tired and fed up with the way how media today portray NBA athletes and the sport of basketball.

Part of the fun of watching Draymond Green is that he’s willing to show a more unfiltered side than many basketball players both on the court and off of it. In many ways, it’s what makes him the heart of his team at key times.

The Warriors star is okay with not being liked by all for his passion on the court and outspoken personality. However, with that passion comes a lot of unfiltered quotes blowing up on social media. Quotes which news media outlets feed off and blow out of proportion.

Draymond Green has had enough of this. The 3x NBA champion is fed up with the way networks approach the game of basketball. He says that NBA shows nowadays rarely focus on the game. Instead, they give more attention to off-court issues and rumors that can get more ratings.

The Golden State Warriors star has had experiences on TV and fans really liked his analysis on games. Green gives a very honest, unfiltered opinion on issues, something the fans crave for. Green just wishes for other NBA shows do the same.

Draymond Green questions the credibility of NBA media

Warriors star Draymond Green does have a problem with how the media portrays him and fellow NBA stars. In a recent interview with The Ringer’s Logan Murdock, Green was vocal about the same –

“I think we live in a clickbait world, so you may see a seven-second clip that drives what narrative someone wants to push.” “And in today’s day and age, if you disagree with someone, you’re castrated, you’re the worst person on earth.”

Green talks about how today’s shows focus on drama and rumours and not on basketball itself. He says –

“All these shows that you turn on, they’re about basketball, but they’re not really about basketball” “It bothers me when I can’t turn on a TV show and learn about the game of basketball. The only thing I can learn is that Ben Simmons don’t want to play for the 76ers.”

Draymond Green wants to change what’s actually being covered in these NBA-related programs drawing millions of eyeballs. He knows something must change on how these shows cover things and he’s willing to offer his help to accomplish that.

As a result, he has made appearances on TNT last year where he provided honest and real inputs on the game. Additionally, he has signed with Bleacher Report for his new show “Chips”.

Given the realities of what draws clicks and generates page views, Draymond Green certainly faces an uphill battle in trying to alter media coverage. However, Green is no stranger to facing such battles throughout his career.

Meanwhile, Green will be trying to help the Warriors get back to being one of the contenders in the Western Conference.

