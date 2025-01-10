“Need Clicks That Bad Huh?????”: Stephen Curry Calls Out Media Outlet for Using 8-Year-Old Injury Graphic

Jan 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after he is called for a foul against a Miami Heat player during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The first semifinal of the College Football Playoff was played last night, but although the game ended with a thrilling finish, it was basketball star Stephen Curry who had people talking in the wake of Notre Dame’s 27-24 win over Penn State.

Steph didn’t have his best game against the Pistons, but his Warriors were able to pull out a 107-104 road win that ended the Pistons’ five-game winning streak. Steph couldn’t even revel in the victory afterward, because a Bleacher Report Instagram post about the CFP semifinal prompted him to engage.

Notre Dame was trailing by seven midway through the fourth quarter, at least until wide receiver Jaden Greathouse broke not one but two Nittany Lions players’ ankles en route to a 54-yard touchdown. The play prompted Bleacher Report to post a video comparing Greathouse’s nasty moves with the time that Steph sprained his MCL after getting crossed up by the Rockets in Game 4 of Round 1 of the 2016 playoffs, causing him to miss the rest of that game and the next four games.

This was from Golden State’s 73-9 season that ended in heartbreaking fashion with a Game 7 Finals loss to LeBron James and the Cavs, so if you think Steph doesn’t remember everything about that run, you’re badly mistaken, as BR found out. Athletes don’t often hit back at bad-faith engagement, but Steph didn’t let this one go, replying, “Need clicks that bad huh?????”

Steph responded to @BleacherReport joking about his MCL sprain Yah need to do better smh pic.twitter.com/yFGXge0LTy — Ramon ⚔️⚡️ (@RamonIsHim) January 10, 2025

It didn’t take the media outlet long to see the error of its ways, and they promptly took the tweet down following Steph’s comment.

Sometimes the quest for engagement in the sports world goes too far

Sports are supposed to be fun, both for the athletes that play and for the fans watching at home. We’ve all seen countless highlights on repeat of guys getting clowned on the court or on the field.

That time Steph made Chris Paul look like he was breakdancing comes to mind, and it’s all fair game. But when a player getting hurt is made into a meme, that’s a bridge too far.

Good on Steph for calling it out, and though it shouldn’t have gone up in the first place, respect to Bleacher Report for quickly taking it down.