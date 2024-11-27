“Need to Invest in Some Lotion”: Jalen Rose Brings Up Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘150 Businesses’ While Mocking His Ashy Hands

With Thanksgiving around the corner, Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith took some time off from his TNT duties to spend some quality time with his family. Jalen Rose subbed in for the two-time champion on ‘Inside the NBA’ last night and proved that he too can hold his own in front of Shaquille O’Neal.

He nonchalantly asked Ernie Johnson if the Inside Guys follow any pre-game rituals, like LeBron James‘ chalk-toss, before their nightly program. “I gotta ask a question, cause y’all got in the studio before me,” Rose said. “Do y’all do a powder toss or something before the show?”

Charles Barkley, curious about the line of questioning, quickly responded with a “No.” That’s when Jalen’s intentions became clear as he turned his attention to the Big Diesel. “You look at Shaq hands?,” the former Most Improved Player joked. He was suggesting that O’Neal’s hands were so ashy that it looked like he had tossed some chalk before the show.

“He got 150 businesses. You need to invest in some lotion,” Rose quipped as Studio J broke out into laughter. The good sport that he is, Shaq raised his massive hands for the camera to capture. TNT’s Godfather immediately came to his comrade’s rescue though.

“There’s a very good reason for Shaq’s, uh, ashiness at this hour,” Ernie stated. “We tried our hands at pottery earlier this evening.” However, Chuck wasn’t about to let EJ bail Diesel out of this one as he chimed in, “I did too, and I washed my hands and put lotion on it. I’m not an animal.”

In the end, O’Neal couldn’t escape the allegations. Rose’s suggestion could just be the next investment opportunity for the four-time NBA champion turned business mogul.

Shaquille O’Neal has his hands in many industries

Shaq once described himself as “a businessman who is athletic,” putting his Hall of Fame basketball career firmly in the rearview for his extensive business portfolio. The NBA earned him around $286 million, but the other half of his over $500 million net worth has been generated through his off-court ventures.

Even as a player, O’Neal was big on franchising and licensing, owning dozens of car washes and at one point, over 10% of all Five Guys franchises in the country. However, his most lucrative moves were made after the 7-footer retired.

In 2015, Shaq allowed Authentic Brands Group to use and profit off of his likeness through merchandising and endorsements. However, in return, he became the second-biggest shareholder in the $20 billion company.

Along with Diesel, ABG owns the likeness of some of the most famous personalities to ever walk the Earth. From Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe to Muhammad Ali and Michael Jackson. The company acquired Reebok in 2022, setting O’Neal up for a return to his first sneaker brand. Today, he serves as the President of Basketball Operations for Reebok while earning a hefty income from his investments.