LeBron James Hair Transplant: Amid Jaylen Brown’s Need For Advice, How Did LBJ Restore His Hairline?

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

LeBron James’ receding hairline has been a topic of discussion among the NBA community for years now. Some speculate out of amusement, but there are many, including Jaylen Brown, who are genuinely curious. What did Bron do to make the comeback of all comebacks?

Well, the way Bron was going (hair-wise), he should have gone completely bald by now. But there were remedies, evidently. Brown, who has struggled with hairline problems himself, put spray-on hair on his head until he got a bit too physical mid-game, and it rubbed off on others. Not the Boston Celtics star’s proudest moment.

So, in a recent live stream, Brown called Bron, asking him what he did. He wanted to know if the four-time NBA champ traveled to Turkey — a notable place for people looking for hair-related remedies — to get a transplant done, because if that worked, he would surely follow suit.

Brown even went as far as searching for flights to Turkey. He didn’t even know where the country was, or how far he would have to travel to restore his hairline. Thankfully, what Bron did, isn’t a mystery, and Brown surely won’t have to catch a long-flight.

Analyst and former NBA baller Jalen Rose once revealed that Bron simply did a type of hair transplant. “LeBron has something that’s called a unit,” he said, before revealing that Bron, who used to wear headbands during games, stopped doing so because his ‘hair moved’ during one outing.

Since then, James has practically stopped wearing headbands. About the ‘unit’, however, it’s not as technical as it sounds. In fact, James didn’t even have to get a surgery done, as revealed by Rose.

“What I hear is that it’s not necessarily a surgery, it’s more a stitch in your hair…” he said. It was more of a ‘lace-front’, or a ‘weave’. Basically, the Los Angeles Lakers legend added hair to his existing (but diminishing hairline) to make his head look fuller.

And the “unit” that Rose spoke about is a follicular unit, which is a naturally occurring cluster of 1 to 4 hair follicles that grow together and are used during transplants.

To be fair, it’s not clear what James has actually done. Rose himself reiterated that this is just speculation. What The King actually did to continue looking like a prince remains unknown. One thing is certain, however: he’s always in good spirits when jokes are made about his hairline.

There are plenty of other things for those around him to be jealous of. After all, who would say no to having James’ hairline if they could walk in his footsteps in terms of his NBA career?