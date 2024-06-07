“Never Had That Doubt”: Kyrie Irving Calmly Clarifies Misconceptions About Mindset During His 7 Years Away From NBA Finals

Kyrie Irving‘s trip to the NBA Finals with the Dallas Mavericks is the fourth of his career, his first since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017. Ahead of Game 1 against the Boston Celtics, the veteran guard sat down for a chat with Mallika Andrews and was asked if he ever doubted that he’d compete in the Finals again during the last seven tumultuous years.

Advertisement

Irving competed in three-straight championship series between 2015 and 2017 but failed to reach those heights in the subsequent six seasons with the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Mavericks. Despite the struggles, the veteran guard did not lose faith. He was confident that with the right team, he’d once again win a conference title and compete in the NBA Finals. He told Andrews,

“I never had that doubt. I work too hard at my craft. I know that I’ve learned the formulas of what it takes to get [in the NBA Finals]. I’m bred for this.”

Injuries prevented Irving from competing in the Eastern Conference Finals with the Celtics in 2018 and the last three games of the epic Conference semifinals between the Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. Both teams would’ve likely won those series had the guard featured and possibly won the title too. More health issues and off-the-court controversies marred his other three campaigns with the Celtics and Nets.

His mid-season trade last year to the Mavericks was expected to be a fresh start, but the team struggled to find form after his arrival and missed the playoffs. However, the front office rebuilt the roster around Irving and Luka Doncic, and the duo delivered, as they led the franchise to their first NBA Finals appearance in 13 years.

Irving is now tasked with helping Dallas win its second NBA title at the expense of Boston, the city he once represented before leaving it controversially. Celtics fans have created a hostile environment for their former star every time he’s visited them since his unceremonious exit. While he dealt with the animosity poorly in the past, he claims he’s more equipped to deal with it this time.

Kyrie Irving is unbothered about Boston’s bitterness toward him

During the interview, Mallika Andrews asked Kyrie Irving how he hoped to be received by the fans in Boston. The Mavericks star responded,

“That’s not something I’m putting my energy into. Because I want to focus on the game itself. The loud cheers and boos, that’s part of the game. I’ve been able to reflect on how do I handle that. And when playing my best game, it’s because I am at peace. And I’m not allowing anyone to infiltrate my sacred space.”

Irving’s tumultuous experiences over the past six seasons have helped him mature. The guard has learned to mute the trivial chatter and focus on playing well and helping his team. He’s learning to take on the role of the veteran presence in the team, and the results of his growth (both personal and professional) are evident. He’s back in the NBA Finals and is competing for an NBA title again. He hopes to put his best foot forward against his former team and look to lead his current to their second championship.