“Never Had The Conversation With LeBron And Bronny James”: Jeanie Buss On Balancing Workplace-Family Relationships

While the father-son duo prepares to share the court, many are curious about how their workplace dynamic will unfold. Jeanie Buss, who spent years working alongside her father within the Lakers organization, was asked if she had any advice for LeBron James and Bronny James.

Advertisement

Drawing from her own experience, the Lakers president offered her a few insights on managing professional and personal relationships in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“You know, I never had that conversation with LeBron or Bronny, but in business situations, I addressed my father as Dr. Buss. I wanted to keep that boundary clear because that helped us out — we weren’t bringing work home to the dinner table.”

Though Jeanie has not had a word with them, she is confident that the two will have no problems professionally conducting themselves.

“I think LeBron and Bronny are very prepared for this. And I’m excited just for them to have this opportunity.”

And it wasn’t just the Lakers president who was asked about this predicament. James had addressed the same question of whether Bronny is allowed to address him as ‘dad’ on the court or not.

“No, he can’t. We already laid that down. Cannot call me ‘dad’ in the workplace. Once we leave out of the private facility and the gates close, I could be dad again.”

“Dad get yo ass back on defense” ‍♂️ https://t.co/LPGyN3NaUf — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 27, 2024

Even though Jeanie hasn’t spoken to her team’s star or rookie, it seems as if Bron and Bronny have already worked it out beforehand.

Jeanie’s expectations from the Lakers this season

Apart from what dynamic the father-son duo will be sharing, Buss was also asked to shed some light on the expectations she has from the Lakers this upcoming season.

“Really, you gotta play basketball and win games. I know the criticism out there. There’s always controversy being stirred up on social media. That’s why it doesn’t really serve me to hype everything up.”

Buss addressed the constant criticism and remarks made by fans and the role social media has played so far. So, instead of focusing on what the analysts have to say about the team and its condition, Buss’ focus has remained on putting in the work.

“It’s just, you gotta do the work. And that’s how our organization operates. We do the work. We worry about what we can control and let the work speak for itself.”

The Lakers are known for signing stars and free agents but didn’t make any big splashes this offseason. So, going by what Buss had to say, the team will be running it back with the same roster with minimal changes and see where the chips land in the end.