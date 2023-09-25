Never Having Played Hakeem Olajuwon 1v1 For $1,000,000, Shaquille O’Neal Now Shows Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Julius Erving’s ‘Lopsided’ Battle

Shaquille O’Neal has been embracing his role as a social media influencer recently. One of the videos he just shared, on Instagram, has to do with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Julius Erving. Shaq shared a cool video from 1992 where the two NBA legends faced off against each other in a one-on-one. It was an interesting bout and one that Big Diesel was also meant to replicate against another legend. But, sadly it never came to fruition.

Similar to Cap and Dr. J, Shaq was also supposed to have a one-on-one with Hakeem Olajuwon. The two were slated to go up against each other with $1,000,000 on the line, the reason been Shaq’s inability to best Olajuwon in the NBA Finals.

After all, he and the Orlando Magic were swept 4-0. As such, hoping to keep his pride intact, O’Neal issued a challenge, and it was accepted. However, the match never went down, as Hakeem pulled out the day before citing a sore sacroiliac as the reason.

Shaquille O’Neal shares video of legendary one-on-one between Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Julius Erving

In 1992, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took on Julius Erving in a one-on-one. The video, shared by Shaq, showcased Abdul-Jabbar, fondly known as Cap completely dominating his good friend Dr.J from start to finish.

Using his incredible height, strength, and skill set, Kareem had a huge lead early on. Erving’s silky smooth layups and speed just could not get the better of Abdul-Jabbar, who initially blocked every shot that came his way. And, although they were both way past their prime, it was an entertaining spectacle nonetheless.

It was made available to the public for the price of just $19.95, of which $6 went to charity. It took place in one of the biggest entertainment hubs in the United States, Atlantic City. As for the match itself, it ended in Cap’s favor, as he bested Erving 44-21.

Despite being aged 46 and 42 at the time, Abdul-Jabbar and Erving put on quite the show. One that no one will ever forget. And, one that many tried to replicate soon after, but to no avail. Nevertheless, it will always be remembered as the one-hit wonder that everyone wishes they could see again.

Shaq idolized Julius Erving and wanted to be just like him growing up

Growing up, Shaquille O’Neal looked up to Julius Erving. He loved the way Dr. J played basketball and wanted to be just like him as a player. He became fascinated with the Hall of Famer after he watched him in action, when his stepfather, Sgt. Phillip Harrison took him to a game as a pre-teen.

However, as he grew older, he learned the hard way that he could not be exactly like his hero. In fact, it was only after Harrison beat it into him that he knew that if he was to succeed, he would have to be Shaq.

At the end of the day, Shaq not only embraced himself but he far surpassed his idol. As of 2023, much like Erving, he is one of the greatest players of all time. And, by far, the most dominant player in NBA history.