Basketball

“Never seen someone so knocked knee’d with that much game lol”: NBA world reacts to Kenny Smith and his dodgy knees

"Never seen someone so knocked knee’d with that much game lol": NBA world reacts to Kenny Smith and his dodgy knees
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
"He must be prepared to race anybody" - When Ayrton Senna called his archrival a 'coward'
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Never seen someone so knocked knee’d with that much game lol": NBA world reacts to Kenny Smith and his dodgy knees
“Never seen someone so knocked knee’d with that much game lol”: NBA world reacts to Kenny Smith and his dodgy knees

Kenny Smith is one of the most beloved analysts on Inside the NBA. However, that…