“Never seen someone so knocked knee’d with that much game lol”: NBA world reacts to Kenny Smith and his dodgy knees

Kenny Smith is one of the most beloved analysts on Inside the NBA. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from roasting his funny-looking knees.

A two-time NBA Champion, Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith is one of the most beloved and respected figures in basketball. He has played on a variety of teams including the Kings, Hawks, Rockets, Pistons, Magic, and Nuggets.

Despite being better known as an analyst, Kenny was a renowned three-point shooter. However, a recent video has shown that father time has not been kind to Kenny Smith.

In the video, Smith can be seen giving a lesson to his fellow analysts on the studio’s built-in court. While that is not much of a surprise, the awkward position of Kenny’s knees is. This has prompted fans to point it out and roast him for the same.

This hurt to watch… https://t.co/8aha6dajdV — Sir Bartholomew The Great (@YaBoy_JBT) May 5, 2022

It certainly is a weird sight to behold. Perhaps Kenny Smith can get them checked with his local orthopedic doctor.

Kenny Smith and the Inside the NBA crew roasted Charles Barkley

The Inside the NBA crew is one of the funniest groups of analysts in the NBA. The panel consisting of Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith has some great banter. Banter which was on display recently.

The panel singled in on an interesting claim made by Chuck. The Round Mound of Rebound claimed he climbed 47 flights of stairs, to which Smith replied, saying he wished there was some footage. Luckily there was.

Chuck said he walked up 47 flights of stairs yesterday… So the Inside crew had to “check” the security cameras 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BUVITh8UWo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 4, 2022

It certainly was one of the best pranks the Inside the NBA crew has pulled off this year. Hopefully, there is more to come.