‘Malibu’s gone Kenny, I purchased him’: Shaquille O’Neal pranks Kenny Smith by taking his dog for ransom, Charles Barkley has a good chuckle

Shaquille O’Neal loves playing pranks – this time he took his co-host Kenny Smith’s dog as a hostage and had a Mojo Jojo Esque grin on his face.

Kenny Smith loves his dog Malibu – Shaquille O’Neal loves playing pranks. The two may seem mutually exclusive, but Big Diesel decided to make a setup out of it. Kenny sometimes brings his dog to the set and has him around his trailer. But Shaq may have had something to do with it, and the dog, well, went long.

The Jet knew it was one of the 3 – well only one that could have done such a Doofenshmirtz prank. He had all eyes on the big guy on the far end of the table – asking about his dog.

Shaq did not deny it either – just an evil grin on his face, and 100-dollar bills between his fingers. “Shoutout to my boy Ken dog for buying the dog” but “Malibu’s gone Kenny” is all he had to say when asked about the whereabouts of his newly acquired 4-legged companion. Kenny could do nothing but smile since he knew he was well and truly got.

Shaquille O’Neal loves roasting his co-hosts – turns out NBA Twitter loves to chip in!

When it comes to roasts, Kenny Smith seems to be the butt of all jokes, all the time. Just type Kenny Smith roast on YouTube and you’ll end up getting compilations of him getting battered, but all in good fun. He’s a good sport, so it doesn’t hurt the chemistry that the four of them have.

Shaq getting ready for the ATL Magic City club like…😂💸 pic.twitter.com/6OvkXlLpCO — Jeff Ferrara🎥📸 (@JFerraraF18) April 23, 2022

Shaq only deals in money – cash speaks. Plus he’s terrified of dogs, so it makes more sense for him to sell the pup rather than keep it, don’t you think?

Poor Malibu…10k ransom 😳🤣 — Walid Muhammad (@walidmrealtor) April 23, 2022

Ernie may look like a simple grandfather who walked into the sets of NBA on TNT with a couple of legends from the game, but the man’s got some low-key jabs up his sleeve. This fan believes that the tweet about the dog in the clip may have come from EJ himself.

Ernie with the Burners!! — DerrXL (@DerrXl) April 23, 2022

Poor Kenny! He looks distraught about not knowing about his dog’s whereabouts, while the rest of the crew enjoy another session at his expense. Hope he gets the dog back and does not find him on eBay on another burner account!

