Newly Released Jordan Shoe Reportedly Michael Jordan’s Favorite Since 1998

Since 1985, Air Jordan has released over three dozen signature sneakers, leading many to wonder: Which is Michael Jordan’s favorite among these? An Overtime Kicks reporter had the privilege to interview Joël Greenspan, the Lead Designer, at Global Jordan, and talk about the newly released Air Jordan XXXIX.

Greenspan revealed, “Michael Jordan said these were his favorite shoes since the Jordan 14s.” What is it about the 39s that put them in contention with Jordan’s previous favorite, the 14s? The sneaker designer explained that MJ was “more involved with this project than any in recent memory.”

That’s always a good sign of how a Jordan sneaker will do in the market. The 39s have been on the market since July 23rd and so far, two colorways are available – the ‘Sol’ and the ‘Lumière’.

Inspired by Jordan’s signature cross-step, the designers looked to build the cushioning and traction in a way that would better support a player’s footwork. It deviates from the traditional Air Jordan design since it was created with a focus on grounded movements, as opposed to the brand’s usual emphasis on airtime and bounce. The Air Jordan XXXIX also departs from its recent predecessors in that it’s not a mid-cut.

Even with so much going for it, it will be difficult for the 39s to keep up with the legacy of the Air Jordan XIV. After all, MJ wore the 14s during his last playoff series (‘The Last Dance’) with the Chicago Bulls.

Black Jesus’ favorite Air Jordan sneakers

When Air Jordan was released in 1998, no new sneaker managed to dethrone the AJ14s. With a full-grain leather and suede toe box cover, the shoe was heavily inspired by the world of supercars. Ferrari, in particular, which Mike frequently drove at the time, received a nod with red accents adorning the shoe’s heel and the Jordan logo being redesigned in the vein of the Ferrari emblem.

It was designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1993, the year of Michael Jordan’s first retirement. When Mike returned to the hardwood in 1995, he was so enamored by the 11s that he wore them for the entire season as he won his 4th MVP, 4th championship, and 4th Finals MVP while leading the Bulls to a historic 72-10 record.

In several interviews in the past, Jordan highlighted the Air Jordan XI as his personal favorite. “My favorites you know that’s hard. You know cuz you know it’s like saying which one of your kids do you like the most? 11s are my favorite. 3s are my next favorite and probably 12 or 13 comes in third…”

Being so closely tied to the brand, one of MJ’s greatest seasons has also made the 11s one of the most successful sneakers in Air Jordan history.

The Air Jordan III, also designed by Tinker Hatfield, holds a special place in MJ’s heart too. It was the first shoe to replace the wings and ball logo with the iconic Jumpman silhouette, revolutionizing sneaker culture in more ways than one. We will soon find out what kind of impact Michael Jordan’s new favorite shoe, the Air Jordan XXXIX, has on the basketball world.