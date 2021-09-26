“NFL guys help you understand the sport, NBA analysts are clowns”: Kyle Kuzma takes shots at Kendrick Perkins and co for their hot takes on ESPN and other networks

Kyle Kuzma took shots at the likes of Kendrick Perkins and other NBA talking heads, comparing them unfavorably to their NFL counterparts.

There’s no doubt that ESPN and FS1 have devolved into hot take factories for all their sports discussions. NBA fans are certainly fed up of watching Stephen A Smith, Nick Wright and Skip Bayless farming clicks with their takes.

One of the redeeming factors for the NFL that doesn’t come up for the NBA is its coverage. The NFL is a fast-paced league, but the gaps between plays allow commentators to give insights into the game.

Legendary play-by-play announcers like Tony Romo have made covering the NFL from the touchline into an art form. Romo, in particular, understands what a fan is looking for in terms of analysis. He gives the requisite play breakdown to spectators whenever that is required.

Also Read – John Stockton, Gary Payton, and Jason Kidd are my 3 favorite point guards of all time! Charles Barkley snubbed former teammate, Kevin Johnson, from his list.

Basketball, by contrast, is a much more free-flowing sport which has fewer interruptions than the NFL. With over 200 possessions being played in 48 minutes of action and many of these possessions occurring back-to-back with little transition time, it is hard to do justice to the plays being called.

This same treatment of the game seeps into the post-game analysis segments for the NBA. Analysts are focused on highlights and turning points a lot more than breaking plays down and simplifying games for the fans.

Kyle Kuzma takes shots at Stephen A Smith, Skip Bayless and other NBA analysts in latest tweet

This same feeling is something echoed by many of the players in both leagues. Not all of them have the space or the following to be vocal about it, but Kuzma is different in that sense.

The former Lakers forward did not mince any words in his indictment of NBA talking heads. Kuzma worded his tweet as follows:

“NFL player turned analysts’ maturity level talking about & analyzing their respected sport is far superior to the NBA guys. Too many clowns and thirst. Those guys help you understand the sport.”

NFL player turned analyst maturity level talking about & analyzing their respected sport is far superior to the NBA guys.. too many clowns and thirst.. those guys help you understand the sport. — kuz (@kylekuzma) September 26, 2021

Also Read – I know that’s Michael Jordan but that’s a foul! When Charles Barkley got fed up with the Bulls legend getting favorable calls from NBA refs.

The likes of Kendrick Perkins will definitely not be pleased to see these tweets and the replies.